2019/06/09 | 12:35
(Hatha al-Youm | Iraq News)- 10-Year-old girl raped, murdered in Duhok, Iraqi Kurdistan, June 8, 2019. Photo: SM
DUHOK, Iraq’s Kurdistan region,— Kurdish police in central Duhok, Iraqi Kurdistan region, said it had found the body of a 10-year-old girl on Saturday after her parents reported her missing.
Dlin Walid had gone missing last Wednesday during the Eid al-Fitr holidays.
Police said they have also arrested two people. “The men admitted that they kidnapped, raped, and killed the young girl,” police told Basnews.
The offenders are originally from Mosul, but they resided in Duhok in the recent years after the security crisis in the Iraqi city.
