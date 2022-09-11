New attack reported on Turkish military base in N Iraq

2022/09/11 | 16:46 - Source: Iraq News

(ThisDay | Iraq News Now )- Iraqi media sources reported on Sunday that one of the Turkish military bases in northern Iraq came under attack by Konkurs missiles.

The new attack on the Turkish Baberni base in Iraqi Kurdistan Duhok Province today comes after the same base was targeted by a guided missile on Wednesday.

According to the published video, this missile accurately hit a bulldozer in the base and destroyed it.

Under the pretext of fighting PKK terrorists, Turkey has deployed its troops in areas of northern Iraq and Syria and is conducting aerial attacks on parts of the northern areas of these countries.

Turkey's action has received strong reactions from the legitimate and legal governments of Baghdad and Damascus.

