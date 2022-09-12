2022/09/12 | 04:28 - Source: Iraq Business News

(ThisDay | Iraq News Now )- By John Lee.The Kurdistan Regional Government (KRG) has announced a new tendering process for medicines.According to a statement from the KRG, the new system will stabilise the price of 230 different medications.KRG Prime Minister Masrour Barzani commented: "Through transparent contracts, we will provide our citizens with better quality medicine at a lower […]

read more KRG launches new Tendering Process for Medicines first appeared on Iraq Business News.