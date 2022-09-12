IBBC appoints General Manager

2022/09/12 | 04:28 - Source: Iraq Business News

(ThisDay | Iraq News Now )- The Iraq Britain Business Council (IBBC) has announced the appointment of Mr Monjed Salha to the role of General Manager.In this role he will lead the operations of IBBC and take responsibility for IBBC Membership development and Membership Value.IBBC is under going strategic development, to remain continuously relevant to its members and to […]

