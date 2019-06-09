عربي | كوردى


ISIS militant killed, another arrested in Diyala, Anbar

2019/06/09 | 15:00
(Hatha al-Youm | Iraq News)- An ISIS insurgent was killed in Diyala while another was apprehended in Anbar province, a security source said.In remarks, the source said security forces clashed with the extremists on the outskirts of Mandali town in Balad Ruz district, Diyala. One police officer was wounded during the confrontations before the militant was killed.In related news, the troops managed to arrest an ISIS member during a military operation in Anbar, the Iraqi Military Intelligence Directorate said.In a statement, the department said the militant was arrested in al-Karma district, in Anbar.The militant, according to the statement, was involved in collecting money from farmers for ISIS.

