Pope appeals for peace, dialogue in Sudan

2019/06/09 | 16:45
Pope Francis on Sunday appealed for

peace in Sudan following a bloody crackdown by security forces on pro-democracy

protesters in Khartoum last week.“The news coming from Sudan is giving rise to pain and concern. We

pray for these people, so that the violence ceases and the common good is

sought in the dialogue,” the pope said in his weekly address to crowds in St

Peter’s Square.Opposition medics say 113 people were killed in this week’s violence in the

Sudanese capital, while the government has put the death toll at 61, including

three members of the security services.Sudan’s main alliance of opposition groups and protesters have

urged workers and employees to stay home on Sunday, launching what it called a

campaign of civil disobedience to force military rulers to hand over power to

civilians.



