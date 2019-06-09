How Likely Is Emergence of A Third Faction To End Iran's Political Deadlock?

2019/06/09 | 17:20
The reformist-conservative dichotomy in Iran has
been misleading almost everyone trying to understand modern Iran. The dichotomy
has also created a deadlock that has hindered political development, Radio
Farda reported on Sunday.The
failure of the biggest broad-based conservative coalition in the history of the
Islamic Republic of Iran since 1979 in the 2017 Presidential election,
and the statement by the most popular reformist figure in Iran about the
reformists' declining electability are only two of the many reasons why the
current factional system no longer works.If
one needs one more convincing indication about the demise of the bi-factional
system and the conservative-reformist dichotomy in Iran's modern politics, that
would be a slogan from late 2017, which still echoes in over 100 Iranian
cities.Enraged demonstrators fed up with Iran's rigid
political system among other things, chanted a slogan in December
2017 and January 2018 which damned both the conservative
and reformist factions: "Reformists, Conservatives, It's The End of the
Story."A
commentary in reformist Sharq newspaper in May observed that "the
deadlocks facing the two main factions and lack of people's interest in them
has led to discussions about a third faction to emerge in Iranian
politics."Conservatives
also appear to be thinking of the same problem. Assadollah Badamchian, the
leader of the Islamic Coalition Party, said that both reformists and
conservative have reached the end of their life, adding that "We should be
thinking of a new faction."He
wrote on his Twitter: "The combination of factions will take another shape
at the beginning of the fifth decade after the 1979 revolution. Conservatism
with its current definition cannot unify people and give them hope. Reformism
has also led to frustrations. So, we need a new plan."Some
Iranian politicians including former conservative mayor of Tehran Mohammad
Baqer Qalibaf and former hardline President Mahmoud
Ahmadinejad appear to have realized this, at least months
before the nationwide protests in 2017-2018.Qalibaf
had said openly after being sidelined by allies and political rivals in the
2017 presidential race that he was going to form a third faction he called
"neo-conservatives," and Ahmadinejad trumpeted the failure of both
existing factions in several open letters he published in 2018.At
the same time, on numerous occasions, Iranian conservatives distanced
themselves from Ahmadinejad, making it known publicly that the neo-con former
president belonged to a camp of his own.The
same kind of disillusionment appeared in the reformist camp just ahead of the
2016 Majles and 2017 Presidential elections. They came up with two new
reformist political parties, one led by an ambitious figure close to the
household of Iran's Supreme Leader Ali Khamenei, and another one, whose members
and leaders were the same as the Participation Party of Islamic Iran which
although was not officially outlawed, everyone knew that it had been silenced,
to say the least.In
the meantime, commentators in Tehran agree that Iranian reformists have lost
their popularity and credibility as Rouhani failed to live up to reform
promises. Most who had voted for him now feel being let down by reformists.Iranian
commentator Sadeq Zibakalam, however, said an interview with reformist
newspaper Aftab Yazd, "reformists did not make a mistake by supporting
Rouhani. It was the President who did not meet some of his promises and did not
even once mention some of his promises during the past two years, surrendering
to conservatives."On
the other hand, as Leila Sharif who is close to Majles Speaker Larijani,
observed in a commentary on Khabar Online website, reformists have been
defeated and isolated in the Iranian Parliament because of...their inaction.She
also observed that prominent reform figure Mohammad Reza Aref's defeat in the Majles
Presidium election in May was another indication of reformists' failure.Her
shocking observation was that some pro-reform figures had admitted that the
failure was caused by the behavior of turncoat pseudo-reformists who won the
2016 Majles election on their reformist ticket, but behaved differently in
parliament, supporting the hardliners.In
the meantime, Sharq observed that some have even tried to pretend that the
so-called moderate Rouhani administration is the third faction. But while the
current administration looks at itself as part of the discourse of the two
conservative and reformist factions and in fact the moderation group is a
diluted version of the same right and left groups, neither the moderates
themselves like to be known as the third faction, nor others recognize them as
such."So,
where is the new faction to come from in order to put an end to the domestic
political deadlock in Iran? Pro-reform analyst Abbas Abdi told reformist daily
Etemad in May that the emergence of new groups and new discourse in the 2020
Majles election is unlikely … unless there are fundamental changes in Iranian
politics. In that case, things will be different. But such a thing will not
take place under the current situation, although everything is possible in
Iran."
