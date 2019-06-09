عربي | كوردى


How Likely Is Emergence of A Third Faction To End Iran's Political Deadlock?

How Likely Is Emergence of A Third Faction To End Iran's Political Deadlock?
2019/06/09 | 17:20
(Hatha al-Youm | Iraq News)-

The reformist-conservative dichotomy in Iran has

been misleading almost everyone trying to understand modern Iran. The dichotomy

has also created a deadlock that has hindered political development, Radio

Farda reported on Sunday.The

failure of the biggest broad-based conservative coalition in the history of the

Islamic Republic of Iran since 1979 in the 2017 Presidential election,

and the statement by the most popular reformist figure in Iran about the

reformists' declining electability are only two of the many reasons why the

current factional system no longer works.If

one needs one more convincing indication about the demise of the bi-factional

system and the conservative-reformist dichotomy in Iran's modern politics, that

would be a slogan from late 2017, which still echoes in over 100 Iranian

cities.Enraged demonstrators fed up with Iran's rigid

political system among other things, chanted a slogan in December

2017 and January 2018 which damned both the conservative

and reformist factions: "Reformists, Conservatives, It's The End of the

Story."A

commentary in reformist Sharq newspaper in May observed that "the

deadlocks facing the two main factions and lack of people's interest in them

has led to discussions about a third faction to emerge in Iranian

politics."Conservatives

also appear to be thinking of the same problem. Assadollah Badamchian, the

leader of the Islamic Coalition Party, said that both reformists and

conservative have reached the end of their life, adding that "We should be

thinking of a new faction."He

wrote on his Twitter: "The combination of factions will take another shape

at the beginning of the fifth decade after the 1979 revolution. Conservatism

with its current definition cannot unify people and give them hope. Reformism

has also led to frustrations. So, we need a new plan."Some

Iranian politicians including former conservative mayor of Tehran Mohammad

Baqer Qalibaf and former hardline President Mahmoud

Ahmadinejad appear to have realized this, at least months

before the nationwide protests in 2017-2018.Qalibaf

had said openly after being sidelined by allies and political rivals in the

2017 presidential race that he was going to form a third faction he called

"neo-conservatives," and Ahmadinejad trumpeted the failure of both

existing factions in several open letters he published in 2018.At

the same time, on numerous occasions, Iranian conservatives distanced

themselves from Ahmadinejad, making it known publicly that the neo-con former

president belonged to a camp of his own.The

same kind of disillusionment appeared in the reformist camp just ahead of the

2016 Majles and 2017 Presidential elections. They came up with two new

reformist political parties, one led by an ambitious figure close to the

household of Iran's Supreme Leader Ali Khamenei, and another one, whose members

and leaders were the same as the Participation Party of Islamic Iran which

although was not officially outlawed, everyone knew that it had been silenced,

to say the least.In

the meantime, commentators in Tehran agree that Iranian reformists have lost

their popularity and credibility as Rouhani failed to live up to reform

promises. Most who had voted for him now feel being let down by reformists.Iranian

commentator Sadeq Zibakalam, however, said an interview with reformist

newspaper Aftab Yazd, "reformists did not make a mistake by supporting

Rouhani. It was the President who did not meet some of his promises and did not

even once mention some of his promises during the past two years, surrendering

to conservatives."On

the other hand, as Leila Sharif who is close to Majles Speaker Larijani,

observed in a commentary on Khabar Online website, reformists have been

defeated and isolated in the Iranian Parliament because of...their inaction.She

also observed that prominent reform figure Mohammad Reza Aref's defeat in the Majles

Presidium election in May was another indication of reformists' failure.Her

shocking observation was that some pro-reform figures had admitted that the

failure was caused by the behavior of turncoat pseudo-reformists who won the

2016 Majles election on their reformist ticket, but behaved differently in

parliament, supporting the hardliners.In

the meantime, Sharq observed that some have even tried to pretend that the

so-called moderate Rouhani administration is the third faction. But while the

current administration looks at itself as part of the discourse of the two

conservative and reformist factions and in fact the moderation group is a

diluted version of the same right and left groups, neither the moderates

themselves like to be known as the third faction, nor others recognize them as

such."So,

where is the new faction to come from in order to put an end to the domestic

political deadlock in Iran? Pro-reform analyst Abbas Abdi told reformist daily

Etemad in May that the emergence of new groups and new discourse in the 2020

Majles election is unlikely … unless there are fundamental changes in Iranian

politics. In that case, things will be different. But such a thing will not

take place under the current situation, although everything is possible in

Iran."





All Text here: Baghdad Post ✓


TRENDING News

Latest News Today
Videos and Photos
TRENDING NOW