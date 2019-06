How Likely Is Emergence of A Third Faction To End Iran's Political Deadlock?

2019/06/09 | 17:20

(Hatha al-Youm | Iraq News )-The reformist-conservative dichotomy in Iran hasbeen misleading almost everyone trying to understand modern Iran. The dichotomyhas also created a deadlock that has hindered political development, RadioFarda reported on Sunday.Thefailure of the biggest broad-based conservative coalition in the history of theIslamic Republic of Iran since 1979 in the 2017 Presidential election,and the statement by the most popular reformist figure in Iran about thereformists' declining electability are only two of the many reasons why thecurrent factional system no longer works.Ifone needs one more convincing indication about the demise of the bi-factionalsystem and the conservative-reformist dichotomy in Iran's modern politics, thatwould be a slogan from late 2017, which still echoes in over 100 Iraniancities.Enraged demonstrators fed up with Iran's rigidpolitical system among other things, chanted a slogan in December2017 and January 2018 which damned both the conservativeand reformist factions: "Reformists, Conservatives, It's The End of theStory."Acommentary in reformist Sharq newspaper in May observed that "thedeadlocks facing the two main factions and lack of people's interest in themhas led to discussions about a third faction to emerge in Iranianpolitics."Conservativesalso appear to be thinking of the same problem. Assadollah Badamchian, theleader of the Islamic Coalition Party, said that both reformists andconservative have reached the end of their life, adding that "We should bethinking of a new faction."Hewrote on his Twitter: "The combination of factions will take another shapeat the beginning of the fifth decade after the 1979 revolution. Conservatismwith its current definition cannot unify people and give them hope. Reformismhas also led to frustrations. So, we need a new plan."SomeIranian politicians including former conservative mayor of Tehran MohammadBaqer Qalibaf and former hardline President MahmoudAhmadinejad appear to have realized this, at least monthsbefore the nationwide protests in 2017-2018.Qalibafhad said openly after being sidelined by allies and political rivals in the2017 presidential race that he was going to form a third faction he called"neo-conservatives," and Ahmadinejad trumpeted the failure of bothexisting factions in several open letters he published in 2018.Atthe same time, on numerous occasions, Iranian conservatives distancedthemselves from Ahmadinejad, making it known publicly that the neo-con formerpresident belonged to a camp of his own.Thesame kind of disillusionment appeared in the reformist camp just ahead of the2016 Majles and 2017 Presidential elections. They came up with two newreformist political parties, one led by an ambitious figure close to thehousehold of Iran's Supreme Leader Ali Khamenei, and another one, whose membersand leaders were the same as the Participation Party of Islamic Iran whichalthough was not officially outlawed, everyone knew that it had been silenced,to say the least.Inthe meantime, commentators in Tehran agree that Iranian reformists have losttheir popularity and credibility as Rouhani failed to live up to reformpromises. Most who had voted for him now feel being let down by reformists.Iraniancommentator Sadeq Zibakalam, however, said an interview with reformistnewspaper Aftab Yazd, "reformists did not make a mistake by supportingRouhani. It was the President who did not meet some of his promises and did noteven once mention some of his promises during the past two years, surrenderingto conservatives."Onthe other hand, as Leila Sharif who is close to Majles Speaker Larijani,observed in a commentary on Khabar Online website, reformists have beendefeated and isolated in the Iranian Parliament because of...their inaction.Shealso observed that prominent reform figure Mohammad Reza Aref's defeat in the MajlesPresidium election in May was another indication of reformists' failure.Hershocking observation was that some pro-reform figures had admitted that thefailure was caused by the behavior of turncoat pseudo-reformists who won the2016 Majles election on their reformist ticket, but behaved differently inparliament, supporting the hardliners.Inthe meantime, Sharq observed that some have even tried to pretend that theso-called moderate Rouhani administration is the third faction. But while thecurrent administration looks at itself as part of the discourse of the twoconservative and reformist factions and in fact the moderation group is adiluted version of the same right and left groups, neither the moderatesthemselves like to be known as the third faction, nor others recognize them assuch."So,where is the new faction to come from in order to put an end to the domesticpolitical deadlock in Iran? Pro-reform analyst Abbas Abdi told reformist dailyEtemad in May that the emergence of new groups and new discourse in the 2020Majles election is unlikely … unless there are fundamental changes in Iranianpolitics. In that case, things will be different. But such a thing will nottake place under the current situation, although everything is possible inIran."