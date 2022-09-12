Methanol Institute Welcomes Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings as a New Member

2022/09/12 | 19:26 - Source: Iraq News

MI looks forward to working with Norwegian as they explore the use of methanol as a key component of their climate action strategy.”

— Gregory Dolan, CEO, Methanol Institute

WASHINGTON, DC, USA, September 12, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The Methanol Institute (MI) is pleased to welcome Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings (Norwegian) as our newest member.



Norwegian is a leading global cruise company which operates the Norwegian Cruise Line, Oceania Cruises and Regent Seven Seas Cruises brands.



The company has a combined fleet of 29 ships which offer itineraries to approximately 500 destinations worldwide and a robust pipeline of eight additional ships on order through 2027.Norwegian has a long-term climate action strategy with a commitment to pursue net zero greenhouse gas emissions by 2050 through reducing carbon intensity, investing in technology including exploring alternative fuels and implementing a voluntary carbon offset program.



Norwegian recognizes that a key driver in achieving net zero is the development of alternative fuels along with the global infrastructure to support the creation, distribution, storage and usage of these fuels.



That’s why the company is continuously exploring avenues such as partnerships, including with the Methanol Institute, to champion these efforts and is committed to investing in research and development to improve its footprint and meet regulatory requirements.MI CEO Gregory Dolan noted that: "We are pleased to welcome Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings as a member.



The cruise segment is an important part of the global maritime industry, and MI looks forward to working with Norwegian as they explore the use of methanol as a key component of their climate action strategy."Robin Lindsay, Executive Vice President of Vessel Operations at Norwegian noted that: "Norwegian joined the Methanol Institute to collaborate, share and adapt solutions alongside the Institute’s members of methanol producers, distributors and technology providers.



In its participation, Norwegian will share key learnings from its feasibility assessment of retrofitting existing engines to operate with duel fuels – diesel and methanol.



We are committed to doing our part to work with our strategic partners to collectively try to find a viable long-term solution to net zero."To learn more about Norwegian, visit their website HERE.About the Methanol InstituteThe Methanol Institute (MI) serves as the global trade association for the methanol industry, representing the world’s leading producers, distributors, and technology companies.



Founded in 1989 in Washington DC, MI now represents its members from five offices around the world in Singapore, Washington DC, Beijing, Brussels, and Delhi.

Lawrence NavinMethanol Institute+1 703-248-3636email us here

You just read:

News Provided By

September 12, 2022, 12:30 GMT

Share This Article

EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency.



We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content.



As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention.



Your help is welcome.



EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world.



Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

Submit your press release