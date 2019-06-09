Home › Baghdad Post › Mnuchin says Trump could ease up on Huawei if trade talks advance

2019/06/09 | 17:20



(Hatha al-Youm | Iraq News )-US Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin said on Sundaythat President Donald Trump might ease U.S. restrictions on Huawei if there wasprogress in the trade row with China - but absent a deal, Washington wouldmaintain tariffs to cut its deficit.“I think what the president is saying is, ifwe move forward on trade, that perhaps he’ll be willing to do certain things onHuawei if he gets comfort from China on that and certain guarantees,” Mnuchinsaid. “But these are national security issues.”Washington has imposed and then toughenedimport tariffs on Chinese goods in a bid to reduce the United States’ tradedeficit and combat what it calls unfair trade practices.It has also accused the Chinesetelecommunications giant of espionage and stealing intellectual property,allegations that Huawei Technologies Co Ltd, a leading provider ofnext-generation 5G technology, denies.Washington has put Huawei on a blacklist thateffectively bans U.S. firms from doing business with it, and has put pressureon its allies also to shut Huawei out, arguing that Huawei could use itstechnology to carry out espionage for Beijing.Mnuchin said the United States was prepared tocome to a deal with China, but also to maintain tariffs if necessary.“If China wants to move forward with the deal,we’re prepared to move forward on the terms we’ve done. If China doesn’t wantto move forward, then President Trump is perfectly happy to move forward withtariffs to rebalance the relationship,” Mnuchin said.Commenting on an immigration deal betweenMexico and the United States, Mnuchin said he believed that Mexico would meetits commitments, but added that Trump “reserves the right” to impose tariffs ifthe commitments were not met.Trump himself tweeted on Saturday that “Mexicowill try very hard, and if they do that, this will be a very successfulagreement between the United States and Mexico”.