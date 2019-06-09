عربي | كوردى


Mnuchin says Trump could ease up on Huawei if trade talks advance
2019/06/09 | 17:20
US Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin said on Sunday

that President Donald Trump might ease U.S. restrictions on Huawei if there was

progress in the trade row with China - but absent a deal, Washington would

maintain tariffs to cut its deficit.“I think what the president is saying is, if

we move forward on trade, that perhaps he’ll be willing to do certain things on

Huawei if he gets comfort from China on that and certain guarantees,” Mnuchin

said. “But these are national security issues.”Washington has imposed and then toughened

import tariffs on Chinese goods in a bid to reduce the United States’ trade

deficit and combat what it calls unfair trade practices.It has also accused the Chinese

telecommunications giant of espionage and stealing intellectual property,

allegations that Huawei Technologies Co Ltd, a leading provider of

next-generation 5G technology, denies.Washington has put Huawei on a blacklist that

effectively bans U.S. firms from doing business with it, and has put pressure

on its allies also to shut Huawei out, arguing that Huawei could use its

technology to carry out espionage for Beijing.Mnuchin said the United States was prepared to

come to a deal with China, but also to maintain tariffs if necessary.“If China wants to move forward with the deal,

we’re prepared to move forward on the terms we’ve done. If China doesn’t want

to move forward, then President Trump is perfectly happy to move forward with

tariffs to rebalance the relationship,” Mnuchin said.Commenting on an immigration deal between

Mexico and the United States, Mnuchin said he believed that Mexico would meet

its commitments, but added that Trump “reserves the right” to impose tariffs if

the commitments were not met.Trump himself tweeted on Saturday that “Mexico

will try very hard, and if they do that, this will be a very successful

agreement between the United States and Mexico”.



