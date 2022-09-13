Iran Ready to Open Joint Scientific Center with Iraq

2022/09/13 | 04:28 - Source: Iraq Business News

(ThisDay | Iraq News Now )- The University of Tehran expressed readiness to set up a joint scientific center with Iraq under the auspices of the University of Basrah at a border region.During a visit to Iraq, President of the University of Tehran, Mohammad Moqimi, met with President of the University of Basrah, Saad Shaheen Hammadi, and signed a memorandum […]

