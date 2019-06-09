Home
Iraq
Baghdad
Kirkuk
Kurdistan
Oil
Basra
Erbil
Mosul
Parliament
Government
ISIS
Videos
Photos
عربي
|
كوردى
Home
›
Relief Web
›
Iraq: Iraq: Syrian Refugees Statistics (May 2019)
Iraq: Iraq: Syrian Refugees Statistics (May 2019)
2019/06/09 | 18:30
(Hatha al-Youm |
Iraq News
)- Source: UN High Commissioner for Refugees
Country: Iraq, Syrian Arab Republic
All Text here: Relief Web ✓
TRENDING News
Baghdad
|
Ramadi
|
Kirkuk
|
Najaf
|
Basra
|
Erbil
|
Karbala
|
Diyala
|
Tikrit
|
sulaymaniyah
|
Dohuk
|
Maysan
|
Nasiriyah
|
Mosul
|
Diwaniya
|
Halabja
|
Babylon
|
Wasit
|
Muthanna
|
Baiji
|
Fallujah
|
Daesh
|
Tigris
|
Kurdistan
|
Iraq
|
Hashid
|
al-Baghdadi
|
Gold
|
Dinar
|
Weather
Latest News Today
A museum struggling to help Iraqis connect with 5,000 years of art
Iraq asks France for millions to reverse death sentences for French nationals: report
Iraq to begin DNA tests to identify remains of Yezidi victims in mass graves
Iraq faces potential energy crisis as end to Iran sanctions waiver looms
Kurdish-led authorities in Kobani ban hookah, cigarettes, alcohol for underage children
Videos and Photos
TRENDING NOW
Breaking News
Weather News
PKK News Now
Syria News
Iran News
Turkey News
Hatha al-Youm English |
Iraq news in english
© 2011-2019
Hatha al-Youm
Privacy
|
Contact Us
|
Who Us
|
Sitemap
|
English
|
Kurdish
|
Jobs