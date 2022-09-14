Korea provides $1m for Resilience-Building in Iraq

2022/09/14 | 03:50 - Source: Iraq Business News

(ThisDay | Iraq News Now )- The United Nations World Food Programme (WFP) welcomed a contribution of US$1 million from the Government of the Republic of Korea, which will support the implementation of resilience-building activities aiming at improving sustainable agricultural production in areas affected by salinity in southern Iraq.This grant will support in restoring the agricultural-based livelihoods of nearly 4,000 […]

