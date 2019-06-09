Iran unveils homebuilt air defense missile system to destroy stealth targets

2019/06/09 | 19:40
(Hatha al-Youm | Iraq News)-
Tehran’s military displayed a brand-new
indigenous air defense missile system, capable of tracking and shooting down
six targets at the same time. The weapon was rolled out amid growing tensions
around the Arabian Gulf.Iran unveiled its new domestically-designed air
defense missile system Khordad 15 on Sunday. Equipped with long-range Sayyad 3
missiles, it can shoot down enemy jets and combat drones at a range of 120
kilometers, Defense Minister Brigadier General Amir Hatami said.The
complex can also track “stealth targets,” intercepting them 45km away. Overall, the weapon can destroy
six targets simultaneously, according to military officials.The new air defense system was rolled out amid growing tensions
with Washington. The US deployed an aircraft carrier strike group to the Arabian
Gulf last month, and announced plans to send extra troops to Iraq, which
borders with Iran. Officials in Tehran, meanwhile, renewed their vows to
retaliate against US forces in the region if attacked.
