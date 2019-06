Iran unveils homebuilt air defense missile system to destroy stealth targets

2019/06/09 | 19:40

(Hatha al-Youm | Iraq News )-Tehran’s military displayed a brand-newindigenous air defense missile system, capable of tracking and shooting downsix targets at the same time. The weapon was rolled out amid growing tensionsaround the Arabian Gulf.Iran unveiled its new domestically-designed airdefense missile system Khordad 15 on Sunday. Equipped with long-range Sayyad 3missiles, it can shoot down enemy jets and combat drones at a range of 120kilometers, Defense Minister Brigadier General Amir Hatami said.Thecomplex can also track “stealth targets,” intercepting them 45km away. Overall, the weapon can destroysix targets simultaneously, according to military officials.The new air defense system was rolled out amid growing tensionswith Washington. The US deployed an aircraft carrier strike group to the ArabianGulf last month, and announced plans to send extra troops to Iraq, whichborders with Iran. Officials in Tehran, meanwhile, renewed their vows toretaliate against US forces in the region if attacked.