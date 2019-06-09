عربي | كوردى


Iran unveils homebuilt air defense missile system to destroy stealth targets

2019/06/09 | 19:40
(Hatha al-Youm | Iraq News)-

Tehran’s military displayed a brand-new

indigenous air defense missile system, capable of tracking and shooting down

six targets at the same time. The weapon was rolled out amid growing tensions

around the Arabian Gulf.Iran unveiled its new domestically-designed air

defense missile system Khordad 15 on Sunday. Equipped with long-range Sayyad 3

missiles, it can shoot down enemy jets and combat drones at a range of 120

kilometers, Defense Minister Brigadier General Amir Hatami said.The

complex can also track “stealth targets,” intercepting them 45km away. Overall, the weapon can destroy

six targets simultaneously, according to military officials.The new air defense system was rolled out amid growing tensions

with Washington. The US deployed an aircraft carrier strike group to the Arabian

Gulf last month, and announced plans to send extra troops to Iraq, which

borders with Iran. Officials in Tehran, meanwhile, renewed their vows to

retaliate against US forces in the region if attacked.
