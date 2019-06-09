Three killed on first day of Sudan 'civil disobedience': doctors

2019/06/09 | 20:15
(Hatha al-Youm | Iraq News)
Three people were killed in Sudan on Sunday on the first day of a "civil disobedience" campaign by protesters, a doctors' committee linked to demonstrators said.
One person was killed by a "direct gunshot to the chest" in Khartoum and two others died in a hospital in Omdurman just across the Nile after they were stabbed, the Central Committee for Sudanese Doctors said, blaming paramilitaries.
