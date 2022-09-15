2022/09/15 | 14:08 - Source: Iraq Business News

(ThisDay | Iraq News Now )- By John Lee.The U.S.Ambassador to Iraq, Alina L.Romanowski, and members of the Embassy's Economic Section welcomed diplomats from 11 embassies and international organizations to the U.S.Embassy on Tuesday.The meeting intended to focus efforts on increasing trade and investment in Iraq.In a statement after the meeting, the U.S.Mission to […]

read more US focus on Increasing Trade and Investment in Iraq first appeared on Iraq Business News.