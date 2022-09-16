Iran-Iraq Trade set to Increase


Iran-Iraq Trade set to Increase
2022/09/16 | 02:50 - Source: Iraq Business News
(ThisDay | Iraq News Now)- By John Lee.

The Chairman of the Iran-Iraq Joint Chamber of Commerce has been quoted as saying that trade between the two countries will hit $10 billion by the end of the current Iranian year, on 20th March 2023.

This is up from an estimated $9 billion in the past year.

Yahya Al-e Es'hagh reportedly […]

read more Iran-Iraq Trade set to Increase first appeared on Iraq Business News.

Read all text from Iraq Business News
Sponsored Links