Iran-Iraq Trade set to Increase

2022/09/16 | 02:50 - Source: Iraq Business News

(ThisDay | Iraq News Now )- By John Lee.The Chairman of the Iran-Iraq Joint Chamber of Commerce has been quoted as saying that trade between the two countries will hit $10 billion by the end of the current Iranian year, on 20th March 2023.This is up from an estimated $9 billion in the past year.Yahya Al-e Es'hagh reportedly […]

