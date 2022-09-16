Strengthening Social Protection and Labour Rights in Kurdistan

2022/09/16 | 02:50 - Source: Iraq Business News

(ThisDay | Iraq News Now )- Members of Parliament, Government officials and ILO intensify efforts to strengthen social protection and labour rights in the Kurdistan Region of Iraq With the support of the European Union, officials held a consultation on the draft Labour Law and the draft Social Security Law, followed by a training on social security governance aimed at strengthening […]

