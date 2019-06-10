عربي | كوردى


Salih receives credentials of new US, New Zealand ambassadors

2019/06/10 | 04:25
(Hatha al-Youm | Iraq News)- President

Barham Salih received the credentials of the new ambassadors of New Zealand and

the United States to Iraq. Ambassador Tredene Dobson will represent New Zealand

in Iraq, while the US will be represented by Matthew Tueller. The

president stressed Iraq's earnest desire to develop relations with both

countries and to serve the common interests.



President Salih received in April the credentials of new

ambassadors to Iraq, the Presidency announced.The ambassadors included Khalid Hamad Al-Sulaiti of the State

of Qatar, Lucas Jasser of the Swiss Confederation, Zhang Tao of the People's

Republic of China, Nguyen Manh Hain  of the Socialist Republic of Vietnam,

Naim Akiyo of the Republic of Benin, John Gerrard McCoy of the Republic of

Ireland, Sardar Mamet of the Republic of Turkmenistan, and Oscar Fostinger of

the Republic of Austria. 

