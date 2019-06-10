Salih receives credentials of new US, New Zealand ambassadors

2019/06/10 | 04:25
(Hatha al-Youm | Iraq News)- President
Barham Salih received the credentials of the new ambassadors of New Zealand and
the United States to Iraq. Ambassador Tredene Dobson will represent New Zealand
in Iraq, while the US will be represented by Matthew Tueller. The
president stressed Iraq's earnest desire to develop relations with both
countries and to serve the common interests.
President Salih received in April the credentials of new
ambassadors to Iraq, the Presidency announced.The ambassadors included Khalid Hamad Al-Sulaiti of the State
of Qatar, Lucas Jasser of the Swiss Confederation, Zhang Tao of the People's
Republic of China, Nguyen Manh Hain of the Socialist Republic of Vietnam,
Naim Akiyo of the Republic of Benin, John Gerrard McCoy of the Republic of
Ireland, Sardar Mamet of the Republic of Turkmenistan, and Oscar Fostinger of
the Republic of Austria.
