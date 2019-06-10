Home › Baghdad Post › Salih receives credentials of new US, New Zealand ambassadors

Salih receives credentials of new US, New Zealand ambassadors

2019/06/10 | 04:25



Barham Salih received the credentials of the new ambassadors of New Zealand and



the United States to Iraq. Ambassador Tredene Dobson will represent New Zealand



in Iraq, while the US will be represented by Matthew Tueller. The



president stressed Iraq's earnest desire to develop relations with both



President Salih received in April the credentials of new



ambassadors to Iraq, the Presidency announced.The ambassadors included Khalid Hamad Al-Sulaiti of the State



of Qatar, Lucas Jasser of the Swiss Confederation, Zhang Tao of the People's



Republic of China, Nguyen Manh Hain of the Socialist Republic of Vietnam,



Naim Akiyo of the Republic of Benin, John Gerrard McCoy of the Republic of



Ireland, Sardar Mamet of the Republic of Turkmenistan, and Oscar Fostinger of



the Republic of Austria.



