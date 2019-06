Salih receives credentials of new US, New Zealand ambassadors

2019/06/10 | 04:25

(Hatha al-Youm | Iraq News )- PresidentBarham Salih received the credentials of the new ambassadors of New Zealand andthe United States to Iraq. Ambassador Tredene Dobson will represent New Zealandin Iraq, while the US will be represented by Matthew Tueller. Thepresident stressed Iraq's earnest desire to develop relations with bothcountries and to serve the common interests.President Salih received in April the credentials of newambassadors to Iraq, the Presidency announced.The ambassadors included Khalid Hamad Al-Sulaiti of the Stateof Qatar, Lucas Jasser of the Swiss Confederation, Zhang Tao of the People'sRepublic of China, Nguyen Manh Hain of the Socialist Republic of Vietnam,Naim Akiyo of the Republic of Benin, John Gerrard McCoy of the Republic ofIreland, Sardar Mamet of the Republic of Turkmenistan, and Oscar Fostinger ofthe Republic of Austria.