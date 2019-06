Gov't formation likely to be adjourned to 3rd legislative term: MP

2019/06/10 | 04:25

(Hatha al-Youm | Iraq News )-Sarkawt Shams, an MP of the NewGeneration party, onSunday, expected that the formation of the government will be postponed to thethird legislative term, revealing disputes between the political blocs."The dispute over theremaining ministries of the government is still in place," Shams said in astatement."The completion of thegovernment formation requires a political agreement to settle on the candidatesof the remaining ministries, and such a thing does not exist at the moment,which makes us expect that this could be postponed to the third legislativeterm of the Council of Representatives," Shams added.On October 24, Prime Minister Adil Abd al-Mahdimanaged to get the parliamentary approval on 14 out of 22 ministries. Howeverdisagreement between political blocs especially on security ministries havethwarted Abd al-Mahdi's efforts to complete the cabinet in a short time.