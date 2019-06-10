عربي | كوردى


Gov't formation likely to be adjourned to 3rd legislative term: MP

2019/06/10 | 04:25
(Hatha al-Youm | Iraq News)-

Sarkawt Shams, an MP of the New

Generation party, on

Sunday, expected that the formation of the government will be postponed to the

third legislative term, revealing disputes between the political blocs."The dispute over the

remaining ministries of the government is still in place," Shams said in a

statement."The completion of the

government formation requires a political agreement to settle on the candidates

of the remaining ministries, and such a thing does not exist at the moment,

which makes us expect that this could be postponed to the third legislative

term of the Council of Representatives," Shams added.On October 24, Prime Minister Adil Abd al-Mahdi

managed to get the parliamentary approval on 14 out of 22 ministries. However

disagreement between political blocs especially on security ministries have

thwarted Abd al-Mahdi's efforts to complete the cabinet in a short time.
