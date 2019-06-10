Home › Baghdad Post › Gov't formation likely to be adjourned to 3rd legislative term: MP

Gov't formation likely to be adjourned to 3rd legislative term: MP

2019/06/10 | 04:25



Sarkawt Shams, an MP of the New



Generation party, on



Sunday, expected that the formation of the government will be postponed to the



third legislative term, revealing disputes between the political blocs."The dispute over the



remaining ministries of the government is still in place," Shams said in a



statement."The completion of the



government formation requires a political agreement to settle on the candidates



of the remaining ministries, and such a thing does not exist at the moment,



which makes us expect that this could be postponed to the third legislative



term of the Council of Representatives," Shams added.On October 24, Prime Minister Adil Abd al-Mahdi



managed to get the parliamentary approval on 14 out of 22 ministries. However



disagreement between political blocs especially on security ministries have



