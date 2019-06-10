Gov't formation likely to be adjourned to 3rd legislative term: MP

2019/06/10 | 04:25
(Hatha al-Youm | Iraq News)-
Sarkawt Shams, an MP of the New
Generation party, on
Sunday, expected that the formation of the government will be postponed to the
third legislative term, revealing disputes between the political blocs."The dispute over the
remaining ministries of the government is still in place," Shams said in a
statement."The completion of the
government formation requires a political agreement to settle on the candidates
of the remaining ministries, and such a thing does not exist at the moment,
which makes us expect that this could be postponed to the third legislative
term of the Council of Representatives," Shams added.On October 24, Prime Minister Adil Abd al-Mahdi
managed to get the parliamentary approval on 14 out of 22 ministries. However
disagreement between political blocs especially on security ministries have
thwarted Abd al-Mahdi's efforts to complete the cabinet in a short time.
Sarkawt Shams, an MP of the New
Generation party, on
Sunday, expected that the formation of the government will be postponed to the
third legislative term, revealing disputes between the political blocs."The dispute over the
remaining ministries of the government is still in place," Shams said in a
statement."The completion of the
government formation requires a political agreement to settle on the candidates
of the remaining ministries, and such a thing does not exist at the moment,
which makes us expect that this could be postponed to the third legislative
term of the Council of Representatives," Shams added.On October 24, Prime Minister Adil Abd al-Mahdi
managed to get the parliamentary approval on 14 out of 22 ministries. However
disagreement between political blocs especially on security ministries have
thwarted Abd al-Mahdi's efforts to complete the cabinet in a short time.