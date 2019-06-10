Home › Baghdad Post › Iran says EU has failed to salvage 2015 nuclear deal

Iran says EU has failed to salvage 2015 nuclear deal

2019/06/10 | 10:50



Iran criticized on Monday the European signatories of its 2015 nuclear deal for failing to salvage the pact after President Donald Trump pulled the United States out of it last year and reimposed sanctions, state television reported.“So far, we have not seen practical and tangible steps from the Europeans to guarantee Iran’s interests ... Tehran will not discuss any issue beyond the nuclear deal,” said foreign ministry spokesman Abbas Mousavi.











