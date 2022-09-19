Iraqi Central Bank encourages Lending for Renewable Energy

2022/09/19 | 02:50 - Source: Iraq Business News

(ThisDay | Iraq News Now )- By John Lee.The Central Bank of Iraq (CBI) has called on licensed banks to facilitate those wishing to obtain loans from the Renewable Energy Initiative.It said that borrowers have a right to choose the lending bank without the need to transfer their salary to that bank.(Source: CBI)

