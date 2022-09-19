2022/09/19 | 02:50 - Source: Iraq Business News

(ThisDay | Iraq News Now )- UNDP, USAID and KRG support digitization of the Public Pension Management Information System in Kurdistan The United Nations Development Programme (UNDP) in Iraq and Kurdistan Regional Government (KRG) of Iraq, with support from the United States Agency for International Development (USAID) has launched a new Public Pension Management Information System (PPMIS) in Kurdistan.The system […]

read more Digitization of Pension Management System in Kurdistan first appeared on Iraq Business News.