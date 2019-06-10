Home › Iraq News › Syrian Kurds refused to try Islamic State members out of Syria

2019/06/10 | 11:20



QAMISHLO, Syrian Kurdistan,— Syrian Kurdish parties refused any proposal or decision to try Islamic State group ISIS members out of Syria and called to try them in Syria in the areas of the Kurdish autonomous administration in Syrian Kurdistan (Rojava).



In response to some proposals suggested by some European countries to the Security Council and the Global Coalition against ISIS in Syria and Iraq to establish international courts in Iraq to try ISIS members in Iraq who are arrested by the Kurdish-led SDF and the Iraqi Forces, the Kurdish parties in Syria refused these suggestions.



This refusal came by the deputy of the secretary of the Kurdish Democratic Unity Party in Syria (Yekiti) Mustafa Meshayikh in a press conference held last Friday for the Kurdish parties on the last political developments in the region where he answered ANHA about the possibility of trying ISIS members those who arrested by Syrian Kurds in Iraq or out of Syria.























The French Justice Minister Nicole Belloubet announced last Thursday to the media that it discussed with European countries the suggestion of the formation of an international tribunal in Iraq, to ​​prosecute mercenaries, and this hypothesis was raised at the European level with a number of ministers of interior and justice, from Germany, Spain and Italy.



The Kurdish-led autonomous administration of North and East Syria and SDF have repeatedly demanded the establishment of an international tribunal within northern and eastern Syria under international auspices, or the need to return mercenaries to their countries that have fought among the ranks of mercenaries in Syria.



“We reject any kind of trial for mercenaries outside the Syrian territory. We would like to demand that the courts be sponsored internationally within the regions of northern and eastern Syria, because they have committed war crimes and terrorism within these territories. We will continue to discuss this matter internally,” Mustafa Meshayikh said.



The Iraqi government is trying to prosecute mercenaries according to the laws of Iraq and not according to international laws related to terrorism to the mercenaries in the military forces who were captured in the battles that took place within Iraqi territory. The Iraqi government has so far managed to execute dozens of foreign mercenaries and Iraqis Through its courts.



The Iraqi government and its officials on 11 April proposed to the countries of the International Coalition against Daesh in Syria and Iraq to try the mercenary detainees, within the Iraqi territory, but for a sum of two billion dollars.



The Syrian Democratic Forces officially announced on 23 March this year the final elimination of mercenaries military, and was able to arrest thousands of mercenaries foreigners and Iraqis to begin operations to cleanse the sleeper cells remaining in the liberated areas, during the period of battles with mercenaries .



Thousands of foreign fighters are being held in Kurdish-run prisons.



The Islamic State “caliphate” was declared defeated by Kurdish-led forces on March 23, 2019 following a nearly five-year-long offensive against the group.



U.S. has for years supported the Kurdish-led Syrian Democratic Forces (SDF) in the fight against the Islamic State group in Syria, as part of an international anti-jihadist coalition dominated by the Kurdish People’s Protection Units (YPG). But U.S. President Donald Trump abruptly announced the pullout from Syria.



The Kurdish PYD and its powerful military wing YPG/YPJ considered the most effective fighting force against IS. The YPG, which make up the backbone of the SDF forces, has seized swathes of Syria from Islamic State.



In 2013, the Syrian Kurdish Democratic Union Party PYD — the political branch of the Kurdish People’s Protection Units (YPG) — has established three autonomous Cantons of Jazeera, Kobani and Afrin and a Kurdish government across Syrian Kurdistan in 2013. On March 17, 2016, Kurdish and Arab authorities announced the creation of a “federal region” made up of those semi-autonomous regions in Syrian Kurdistan.



Copyright © 2019, respective author or news agency, Ekurd.net | hawarnews.com



