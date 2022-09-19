Weatherford pledges to obey Baghdad’s blacklist and exit Kurdistan

2022/09/19 | 20:56 - Source: Iraq Oil Report

Workers operate a Weatherford drilling rig at the Garraf oil field.



(STAFF/Iraq Oil Report/Metrography)

BAGHDAD - Iraq’s Oil Ministry has removed four oil services firms from a blacklist, including U.S.



company Weatherford, after they agreed not to seek new contracts in Iraqi Kurdistan — the latest development in the federal government's campaign to exercise control over the semi-autonomous region's energy sector.

The director general of the state-run Basra Oil Company (BOC), Hassan Hassan, communicated the ministry's decision in a letter dated Sept.



9 to "All Lead Contractors" at oil projects throughout Basra.



Iraq Oil Report obtained a copy of the letter and confirmed its authenticity with an Oil Ministry official.

