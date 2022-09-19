Iraqi fighter jets target ISIL hideout on Syrian border

2022/09/19 | 22:56 - Source: Iraq News

(ThisDay | Iraq News Now )- During these attacks on ISISL terrorist hideouts, at least 14 terrorists were killed.

Earlier on Sunday, Iraqi security sources reported that Popular Mobilization Unit (PMU)forces also clashed with ISIL terrorists south of Mosul, in which, seven ISIL terrorists were killed.

In December 2017, after nearly three and a half years of fighting with the ISIL terrorist group, which occupied about a third of the country, the Iraqi government announced the liberation of all its territories from the hands of this terrorist group.

The remaining elements of ISIL are still operating in areas of Baghdad, Saladin, Diyala, Kirkuk, Niveneh, and Al Anbar provinces.

ZZ/5592798