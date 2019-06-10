Kurds hand over 12 French orphans from ISIS families

2019/06/10 | 12:35
(Hatha al-Youm | Iraq News)-
The Kurdish administration in northeastern Syria has handed over 12 French orphans born to militant families to a French government delegation, an official said Monday.Kurdish officials handed over “12 orphaned French children from IS families to a delegation from the French ministry of foreign affairs,” top foreign affairs official Abdulkarim Omar said in a statement.
