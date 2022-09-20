Iraqi Forces, PMU Kill 10 Daesh Terrorists in Nineveh Raids

2022/09/20 | 04:34 - Source: Iraq News
(ThisDay | Iraq News Now)- BAGHDAD (Dispatches) – Seven Daesh terrorists and a member of the Iraqi Popular Mobilization Units (PMU) forces, also known as Hashd Sha’abi, were killed in a clash in northern province of Nineveh.According to a statement by the Hashd Sha’abi media office, the forces clashed with Daesh terrorists hiding in a tunnel in the al-Hatra desert southwest of Mosul, the capital of Nineveh Province.The clash killed seven terrorists inside the tunnel, according to the statement, adding that a Hashd Sha’abi member was also killed and eight others were injured after two suicide bombers blew up their explosive belts in an attempt to storm the tunnel.Meanwhile, the commander-in-chief of Iraqi forces, Yahia Rasoul, said in a statement that army helicopter gunships destroyed a vehicle and killed three militants onboard during reconnaissance and search operations in Nineveh.Over the past months, Iraqi security forces along with the popular forces have conducted operations against militants to crack down on their intensified activities.The security situation in Iraq has been improving since the defeat of Daesh in 2017.
However, its remnants have since melted into urban centers, deserts, and rugged areas, carrying out terrorist attacks against security forces and civilians.
