Iraq Daily Roundup: Civilian Casualties in Turkish Strikes; Nine Killed Across Iraq

2019/06/10 | 12:45
(Hatha al-Youm | Iraq News)- At least nine people were killed, and eight were wounded in
recent violence:
Kurdish authorities announced that two
civilians were killed, and four were wounded during recent Turkish
airstrikes targeting Kurdistan Workers’ Party (P.K.K.) guerrillas who
are hiding in Iraqi Kurdistan.
In Dibis, a bomb killed a policeman
and a civilian, and the explosion also wounded a civilian.
A bomb in Hamdouniya killed a policeman
and a civilian.
In Baghdad, a unidentified
body was found.
A bomb in Khanaqin left a civilian
with injuries.
Two
militants were killed in Mosul.
Author: Margaret Griffis
Margaret Griffis is a journalist from Miami Beach, Florida and has
been covering Iraqi casualties for Antiwar.com since 2006.
View all posts by Margaret Griffis
