Iraq Daily Roundup: Civilian Casualties in Turkish Strikes; Nine Killed Across Iraq

2019/06/10 | 12:45
(Hatha al-Youm | Iraq News)- At least nine people were killed, and eight were wounded in

recent violence:



Kurdish authorities announced that two

civilians were killed, and four were wounded during recent Turkish

airstrikes targeting Kurdistan Workers’ Party (P.K.K.) guerrillas who

are hiding in Iraqi Kurdistan.



In Dibis, a bomb killed a policeman

and a civilian, and the explosion also wounded a civilian.



A bomb in Hamdouniya killed a policeman

and a civilian.



In Baghdad, a unidentified

body was found.



A bomb in Khanaqin left a civilian

with injuries.



Two

militants were killed in Mosul.









Author: Margaret Griffis





Margaret Griffis is a journalist from Miami Beach, Florida and has

been covering Iraqi casualties for Antiwar.com since 2006.

