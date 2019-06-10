Home › Iraq News › Iraq Daily Roundup: Civilian Casualties in Turkish Strikes; Nine Killed Across Iraq

Iraq Daily Roundup: Civilian Casualties in Turkish Strikes; Nine Killed Across Iraq

2019/06/10 | 12:45



Kurdish authorities announced that two



civilians were killed, and four were wounded during recent Turkish



airstrikes targeting Kurdistan Workers’ Party (P.K.K.) guerrillas who



are hiding in Iraqi Kurdistan.







In Dibis, a bomb killed a policeman



and a civilian, and the explosion also wounded a civilian.







A bomb in Hamdouniya killed a policeman



and a civilian.







In Baghdad, a unidentified



body was found.







A bomb in Khanaqin left a civilian



with injuries.







Two



militants were killed in Mosul.



















