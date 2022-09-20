2022/09/20 | 15:02 - Source: Iraq Business News

(ThisDay | Iraq News Now )- By John Lee.Iraq's Minister of Oil, Ihsan Abdul Jabbar Ismail, has stressed the importance of developing the Eridu (Arido) oilfield in Block 10, which is in the Muthanna and Dhi Qar provinces.This came during a meeting with Lukoil's Vice President for Central Asia, Middle East, and North African affairs, Stepan Gorgi, and his […]

read more Iraqi Oil Minister pushes Development of Eridu Oil Field first appeared on Iraq Business News.