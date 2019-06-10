Home › kurdistan 24 › LIVE: Nechirvan Barzani takes oath of office as new Kurdistan President

LIVE: Nechirvan Barzani takes oath of office as new Kurdistan President

Nechirvan Barzani sworn in as the new President of the autonomous Kurdistan Region. (Photo: Kurdistan 24)































ERBIL (Kurdistan 24) – The Kurdistan Parliament on Monday opened its session for the swearing-in of Nechirvan Barzani as the new President of the autonomous Kurdistan Region.



Over 1,200 politicians, lawmakers, and foreign envoys are reportedly in attendance.



















Due to the increased number of guests taking part in the inauguration, the Kurdistan Parliament’s leadership opted to hold the session in the Saad Abdullah Conference Hall in Erbil.



In a dedicated parliamentary session on May 28, 68 lawmakers from the Kurdistan Region’s 111-seat legislature voted in favor of Nechirvan Barzani as the new President of the Kurdish autonomous region.



Nechirvan Barzani is the deputy head of the leading Kurdistan Democratic Party (KDP). Born in 1966, Barzani was elected as the deputy Prime Minister of the Kurdistan Region in 1996. He was elected as Prime Minister in 1999 and 2006. He continued serving after subsequently being re-elected to the post in 2011 and 2013, until May 28, 2019.



During the Sept. 30 parliamentary elections in the Kurdistan Region, the KDP increased its number of seats to 45, with the PUK winning 21 seats, and Gorran (Change) Movement securing 12.



Updates to follow...











