Court again delays case against Kurdistan IOCs

GazpromNeft's Sarqala-1 well production site near Hasira village on June 8, 2016.



(ARAZ MOHAMMED/Iraq Oil Report)

BAGHDAD - A court in Baghdad again delayed the federal government's lawsuits seeking to annul several of the semi-autonomous Kurdistan Regional Government's (KRG) oil contracts.

At a hearing Tuesday Judge Mohammed Ali Mahmoud Nadeem said the cases would be postponed both because many companies have not yet been served with summonses and because the court needs time to process a request by the KRG Ministry of Natural Resources (MNR) to join the lawsuits as a third party.

