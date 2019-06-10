Iran showcases new surface-to-air missiles

2019/06/10 | 13:45
(Hatha al-Youm | Iraq News)- Iranian army's air defense has showcased a new generation of Sayyad-3 missiles said to be twice as much powerful than the previous generation Sayyad-2.The new missile has been delivered to the 15 Khordad air defense missile site on Sunday June 9 with Defense Minister Amir Hatami and army air defence commander Amir Sabahi Fard present at the site.According to IRGC-linked news agency Tasnim, the 15 Khordad air defense missile launchers are capable of striking 6 targets simultaneously.The launcher can be prepared for strike in about 5 minutes, said the Tasnim report.The range of Sayyad-2 was 75 kilometers while the new generation Sayyad-3 missiles have a range of 120 kilometers, the report added.According to the report, the new system can link 4 launchers to its S-200 anti aircraft defense system.