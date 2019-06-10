Home › Baghdad Post › Jurf Sakhar emigrants unable to return home after five years displacement

Jurf Sakhar emigrants unable to return home after five years displacement

2019/06/10 | 14:20



Emigrants from Jurf Sakhar town, southwest of Baghdad, are still unable to return home after five years of displacement.Former residents of Jurf Sakhar have scattered to reside as refugees in Fallujah, Yusofiyya, Al Musayyib.Due to its prime strategic location on the main approaches to the Shia holy city of Karbala from Fallujah, it remained doubtful that any Sunni residents will be allowed back into Jurf in the future.This was also made difficult as the Iranian Militias in Iraq and Syria (IMIS) are holding a tight grip over the town.In 2014, Jurf Al Nasr was captured by ISIS, to later be liberated with the aid of U.S.-led coalition airstrikes, however, IMIS forces, led by Iran loyalist Hadi Al-Amiri and Qasem Soleimani, commander of the IRGC's Quds Force, interfered to take over and control the town.On Oct. 29, 2014, Babil Government decided to lock the whole of Jurf Al Sakhar down to the area's displaced people for 8 months, so as to remove the numerous improvised explosive devices and clear the houses of bombs that had been placed by ISIS.Iraqi politician Ayad Allawi had spoke to the press about the return of the displaced to Jurf al-Sakhar and stressed that he was told by IMIS commanders that the decision on this matter is in the hand of Iran.Worse still, Janabi tribal elders say Jurf Sakhar was turned into a prison, its buildings and schools became detention centers and weapon warehouses.Also, Iraqi officials were restricted from entering the area, moreover, the Babil provisional council has decided to sue any politician who demands the return of Jurf Sakhar emigrants.Joey Hood, US chargé d'affaires in Iraq, said during an interview with a local Iraqi TV channel that Hezbollah al-Nujaba and the IMIS are extorting and threatening people against returning to their homes.