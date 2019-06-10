Home › Baghdad Post › Barzani sworn in as head of Iraq’s Kurdistan

2019/06/10 | 15:30



Former Kurdish Prime Minister Nechirvan Barzani was sworn in Monday as president of northern Iraq's Kurdish region. The swearing-in ceremony in Erbil saw a high-profile participation of officials from Iraq.Among the attendees were President Barham Salih, Parliament Speaker Mohammad al-Halbousi, and several foreign delegates. Barzani, the candidate of the Kurdistan Democratic Party (KDP), was elected president by the regional parliament last month. The region's presidency remained vacant since November 2017, when the mandate of then President Masoud Barzani expired.During his speech delivered at the inauguration of the new president of Kurdistan Region, former president of Kurdistan Region, Masoud Barzani, reiterated a call on political forces in Erbil and Baghdad to work together and address the prolonged disputes."I congratulate Nechirvan Barzani and I wish him success. I will fully support him in his new responsibility," he said.Barzani reminded the joint efforts and mutual understanding, within the framework of the Constitution of Iraq, remains the best option to resolve the disputes between Erbil and Baghdad.