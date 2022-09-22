Min. Ali Allawi: The Most Stinging Resignation Letter Ever Written

2022/09/22 | 18:06 - Source: Iraq Business News

(ThisDay | Iraq News Now )- By Robert F.Worth for The Atlantic.Any opinions expressed here are those of the author(s) and do not necessarily reflect the views of Iraq Business News.The Most Stinging Resignation Letter Ever Written When Iraq's finance minister stepped down last month, he didn't go quietly.Click here to read the full article.

