Iraq: World Health Organization in Iraq responds to allegations reported by local media [EN/AR]

2019/06/10 | 16:25



Country: Iraq







Baghdad, Monday 10 June, 2019 – Opposite to what was reported by local media, the World



Health Organization (WHO) in Iraq confirms that the Health Ministry’s plans, programmes, and



policies have actually increased immunization coverage in Iraq. The organization also notes that



last year the Ministry embarked on a plan to provide hospitals with essential medicines.







WHO Country Representative in Iraq, Dr Adham Rashad Ismail, says that immunization levels in



Iraq are increasing, with citizens responding to immunization campaigns that are launched



every year based on the Ministry’s National Immunization Programme. He notes that the



success rates of regular immunization campaigns against measles and polio are higher than



average as Iraq moves towards a country free from communicable diseases. Dr Ismail further



notes that WHO is a key partner of the Ministry of Health in the effort to provide health



services, improve the health situation in Iraq and overcome the obstacles of the past.







Dr Ismail stresses that the Ministry of Health is currently implementing a plan to fully provide



hospitals with essential medicines. He disputes reports that the Ministry is able to provide only



50 percent of these essential medicines as claimed by the media. “These media reports are



simply targeting the country’s health system without fact,” says Dr Ismail. “His Excellency the



Minister of Health has made exceptional efforts to secure extraordinary decisions to ensure



adequate drug provision. WHO expects remarkable progress in this regard in the near future as



the Ministry works with its key partners,” concludes Dr Ismail.



