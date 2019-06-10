Iraq: World Health Organization in Iraq responds to allegations reported by local media [EN/AR]

2019/06/10 | 16:25
(Hatha al-Youm | Iraq News)- Source: World Health Organization
Country: Iraq
Baghdad, Monday 10 June, 2019 – Opposite to what was reported by local media, the World
Health Organization (WHO) in Iraq confirms that the Health Ministry’s plans, programmes, and
policies have actually increased immunization coverage in Iraq. The organization also notes that
last year the Ministry embarked on a plan to provide hospitals with essential medicines.
WHO Country Representative in Iraq, Dr Adham Rashad Ismail, says that immunization levels in
Iraq are increasing, with citizens responding to immunization campaigns that are launched
every year based on the Ministry’s National Immunization Programme. He notes that the
success rates of regular immunization campaigns against measles and polio are higher than
average as Iraq moves towards a country free from communicable diseases. Dr Ismail further
notes that WHO is a key partner of the Ministry of Health in the effort to provide health
services, improve the health situation in Iraq and overcome the obstacles of the past.
Dr Ismail stresses that the Ministry of Health is currently implementing a plan to fully provide
hospitals with essential medicines. He disputes reports that the Ministry is able to provide only
50 percent of these essential medicines as claimed by the media. “These media reports are
simply targeting the country’s health system without fact,” says Dr Ismail. “His Excellency the
Minister of Health has made exceptional efforts to secure extraordinary decisions to ensure
adequate drug provision. WHO expects remarkable progress in this regard in the near future as
the Ministry works with its key partners,” concludes Dr Ismail.
Country: Iraq
Baghdad, Monday 10 June, 2019 – Opposite to what was reported by local media, the World
Health Organization (WHO) in Iraq confirms that the Health Ministry’s plans, programmes, and
policies have actually increased immunization coverage in Iraq. The organization also notes that
last year the Ministry embarked on a plan to provide hospitals with essential medicines.
WHO Country Representative in Iraq, Dr Adham Rashad Ismail, says that immunization levels in
Iraq are increasing, with citizens responding to immunization campaigns that are launched
every year based on the Ministry’s National Immunization Programme. He notes that the
success rates of regular immunization campaigns against measles and polio are higher than
average as Iraq moves towards a country free from communicable diseases. Dr Ismail further
notes that WHO is a key partner of the Ministry of Health in the effort to provide health
services, improve the health situation in Iraq and overcome the obstacles of the past.
Dr Ismail stresses that the Ministry of Health is currently implementing a plan to fully provide
hospitals with essential medicines. He disputes reports that the Ministry is able to provide only
50 percent of these essential medicines as claimed by the media. “These media reports are
simply targeting the country’s health system without fact,” says Dr Ismail. “His Excellency the
Minister of Health has made exceptional efforts to secure extraordinary decisions to ensure
adequate drug provision. WHO expects remarkable progress in this regard in the near future as
the Ministry works with its key partners,” concludes Dr Ismail.