Iraq: World Health Organization in Iraq responds to allegations reported by local media [EN/AR]
2019/06/10 | 16:25
(Hatha al-Youm | Iraq News)- Source: World Health Organization

Baghdad, Monday 10 June, 2019 – Opposite to what was reported by local media, the World

Health Organization (WHO) in Iraq confirms that the Health Ministry’s plans, programmes, and

policies have actually increased immunization coverage in Iraq. The organization also notes that

last year the Ministry embarked on a plan to provide hospitals with essential medicines.



WHO Country Representative in Iraq, Dr Adham Rashad Ismail, says that immunization levels in

Iraq are increasing, with citizens responding to immunization campaigns that are launched

every year based on the Ministry’s National Immunization Programme. He notes that the

success rates of regular immunization campaigns against measles and polio are higher than

average as Iraq moves towards a country free from communicable diseases. Dr Ismail further

notes that WHO is a key partner of the Ministry of Health in the effort to provide health

services, improve the health situation in Iraq and overcome the obstacles of the past.



Dr Ismail stresses that the Ministry of Health is currently implementing a plan to fully provide

hospitals with essential medicines. He disputes reports that the Ministry is able to provide only

50 percent of these essential medicines as claimed by the media. “These media reports are

simply targeting the country’s health system without fact,” says Dr Ismail. “His Excellency the

Minister of Health has made exceptional efforts to secure extraordinary decisions to ensure

adequate drug provision. WHO expects remarkable progress in this regard in the near future as

the Ministry works with its key partners,” concludes Dr Ismail.

