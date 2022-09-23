SOMO warns Int'l Companies not to buy Oil from KRG

2022/09/23 | 20:28 - Source: Iraq Business News

(ThisDay | Iraq News Now )- By John Lee.Iraq's State Oil Marketing Organization (SOMO) has announced that it had taken "marketing measures" and informed all international companies not to buy crude oil from the Kurdistan Region of Iraq (KRI).SOMO Director, Alaa Al-Yasiri, also told the state-run Iraqi News Agency (INA): "The Federal Court issued a decision stipulating the invalidity […]

