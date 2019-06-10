ISIS expands reach in Afghanistan, threatening West

2019/06/10 | 17:15
(Hatha al-Youm | Iraq News)- The ISIS group has lost its caliphate in Syria and Iraq, but
in the forbidding mountains of northeastern Afghanistan the group is expanding
its footprint, recruiting new fighters and plotting attacks on the United
States and other Western countries, according to US and Afghan security
officials.Nearly two decades after the US-led invasion, the extremist
group is seen as an even greater threat than the Taliban because of its
increasingly sophisticated military capabilities and its strategy of targeting
civilians, both in Afghanistan and abroad. Concerns run so deep that many have
come to see the Taliban, which has also clashed with ISIS, as a potential
partner in containing it.A US intelligence official based in Afghanistan told The
Associated Press that a recent wave of attacks in the capital, Kabul, is
“practice runs” for even bigger attacks in Europe and the United States.“This group is the most near-term threat to our homelands
from Afghanistan,” the official said on condition of anonymity to preserve his
operational security. “The ISIS core mandate is: You will conduct external
attacks” in the US and Europe. “That is their goal. It’s just a matter of
time,” he said. “It is very scary.”Bruce Hoffman, director of the Center for Security Studies
at Georgetown University, sees Afghanistan as a possible new base for ISIS now
that it has been driven from Iraq and Syria. “ISIS has invested a disproportionate
amount of attention and resources in Afghanistan,” he said, pointing to “huge
arms stockpiling” in the east.A ‘PROVINCE’ OF THE CALIPHATEThe ISIS affiliate appeared in Afghanistan shortly after the
group’s core fighters swept across Syria and Iraq in the summer of 2014,
carving out a self-styled caliphate, or Islamic empire, in around a third of
both countries. The Afghanistan affiliate refers to itself as the Khorasan
Province, a name applied to parts of Afghanistan, Iran and central Asia in the
Middle Ages.The ISIS affiliate initially numbered just a few dozen
fighters, mainly Pakistani Taliban driven from their bases across the border
and disgruntled Afghan Taliban attracted to ISIS’s more extreme ideology. While
the Taliban have confined their struggle to Afghanistan, the ISIS militants
pledged allegiance to Abu Bakr al-Baghdadi, the reclusive leader of the group
in the Middle East, and embraced his call for a worldwide jihad against
non-Muslims. Within Afghanistan, ISIS launched large-scale attacks on minority
Shiites, who it views as apostates deserving of death.The group suffered some early stumbles as its leaders were
picked off by US airstrikes. But it received a major boost when the Islamic
Movement of Uzbekistan joined its ranks in 2015. Today it counts thousands of
fighters, many from central Asia but also from Arab countries, Chechnya, India
and Bangladesh, as well as ethnic Uighurs from China.The group has long been based in the eastern Nangarhar
province, a rugged region along the border with Pakistan, but has a strong
presence in northern Afghanistan and of late has expanded into neighboring
Kunar province, where it could prove even harder to dislodge. The mountainous
province provided shelter for Osama bin Laden for nearly a year after the
Taliban’s ouster, and US forces struggled for years to capture and hold
high-altitude outposts there, eventually all but surrendering the region to the
Taliban.The area comprising the provinces of Nangarhar, Nuristan,
Kunar and Laghman was so dangerous that the US-led coalition assigned an
acronym to it in the years after the invasion, referring to it as N2KL.
Militants launching shoulder-fired rockets from Kunar’s peaks downed a US
Chinook helicopter in 2005, killing 16 Navy SEALs and special operations forces
in one of the deadliest single attacks of the war.Ajmal Omar, a member of the Nangarhar provincial council,
says ISIS now has a presence in all four provinces.“Right now in Kunar, the right side of the road is Taliban,
the left side is ISIS and the government is in the middle,” he said, referring
to the group by its Arabic acronym. Speaking inside his heavily fortified home
in the provincial capital, Jalalabad, he said neighboring Kunar would soon
replace the Middle East as the ISIS group’s center of gravity.“When they began in Afghanistan they were maybe 150 ISIS,
but today there are thousands and thousands,” he said.“The bad news is their acquisition of key terrain, height
concealment, where they can have easy access to money, weapons, equipment… and
from where they can plan, train, stage, facilitate and expedite attacks,” said
the US intelligence official. “I think expansion of territory in eastern
Afghanistan is their number one military objective,” with the goal of
eventually encircling Jalalabad, he said.TURNING TO THE TALIBANIt’s been nearly 18 years since the US invaded Afghanistan
to topple the Taliban, which had harbored al-Qaeda when bin Laden and his
lieutenants were planning the Sept. 11 attacks. Now military and intelligence
officials see the Taliban as a potential ally against a similar threat.In recent months the Taliban have said they have no ambitions
to monopolize power in a post-war Afghanistan, while ISIS is committed to
overthrowing the Kabul government on its path to establishing a global
caliphate. The Taliban and ISIS are sharply divided over ideology and tactics,
with the Taliban largely confining their attacks to government targets and
Afghan and international security forces. The Taliban and ISIS have fought each
other on a number of occasions, and the Taliban are still the larger and more
imposing force.US envoy Zalmay Khalilzad has held several rounds of talks
with the Taliban in recent months in a bid to end America’s longest war. The
two sides appear to be closing in on an agreement in which the US would
withdraw its forces in return for a pledge from the Taliban to keep the country
from being used as a launch pad for global attacks.“One of the hopes of a negotiated settlement is that it will
bring the Taliban into the government and into the fight against ISIS,” the US
intelligence official said. “They know the mountains, they know the terrain.
It’s their territory.”But a negotiated settlement could also prompt an exodus of
more radical Taliban fighters to join ISIS. That process is already underway in
parts of northern and eastern Afghanistan, where the Taliban have attacked ISIS
only to lose territory and fighters to the rival extremist group.Russia, which occupied Afghanistan in the 1980s before being
driven out by US-backed Islamic insurgents, has been sounding the alarm about
ISIS for years, and had reached out to the Taliban even before the US talks.
During a visit to Kyrgyzstan last month, Defense Minister Sergei Shoigu
described Afghanistan as a “launch pad” for ISIS after the group was pushed out
of Syria and Iraq.Russia, like the United States, sees a peace agreement
between the Taliban and the Afghan government as the best way of countering the
threat posed by ISIS, and Moscow has held two rounds of informal talks
involving the Taliban, government representatives and other prominent Afghans.But as peace efforts have stumbled in recent months, Russia
has turned to more lethal means of containing the threat. Shoigu said Russia
has sent heavy equipment, including helicopters and armored vehicles, to Kyrgyz
forces, and has boosted combat readiness in its bases in the former Soviet
republics of Kyrgyzstan and Tajikistan.THREATENING THE WESTWithout an aggressive counterterrorism strategy,
Afghanistan’s ISIS affiliate will be able to carry out a large-scale attack in
the US or Europe within the next year, the US intelligence official said,
adding that ISIS fighters captured in Afghanistan have been found to be in
contact with fellow militants in other countries.Authorities have also already made at least eight arrests in
the United States linked to the ISIS affiliate in Afghanistan.Martin Azizi-Yarand, the 18-year-old Texan who plotted a
2018 attack on a suburban mall, said he was inspired by ISIS and was preparing
to join the affiliate in Afghanistan. He was sentenced in April to 20 years in
jail.Rakhmat Akilov, the 39-year-old Uzbek who plowed his truck
into pedestrians in Stockholm in 2017, also had links with the Afghanistan
affiliate, the intelligence official said. “During interrogation he said ‘this
is my commander in Afghanistan and he is telling me what to do,’” he said.Inside Afghanistan, the group is actively recruiting at
universities, where it is more likely to find tech-savvy Afghans able to travel
abroad, use social media and help plan sophisticated attacks, according to the
intelligence official.The group’s brutal tactics have been on vivid display inside
Afghanistan for years. Suicide bombings have killed hundreds of Shiite
civilians in Kabul and elsewhere, and residents who have fled areas captured by
the group describe a reign of terror not unlike that seen in Syria and Iraq.Farmanullah Shirzad fled his village in Nangarhar in late
April as ISIS fighters swept through the area.“I was terrified to stay,” he said. “When ISIS takes over a
village, they kill the people, they don’t care about the children and they come
into the homes and they take the women.”
in the forbidding mountains of northeastern Afghanistan the group is expanding
its footprint, recruiting new fighters and plotting attacks on the United
States and other Western countries, according to US and Afghan security
officials.Nearly two decades after the US-led invasion, the extremist
group is seen as an even greater threat than the Taliban because of its
increasingly sophisticated military capabilities and its strategy of targeting
civilians, both in Afghanistan and abroad. Concerns run so deep that many have
come to see the Taliban, which has also clashed with ISIS, as a potential
partner in containing it.A US intelligence official based in Afghanistan told The
Associated Press that a recent wave of attacks in the capital, Kabul, is
“practice runs” for even bigger attacks in Europe and the United States.“This group is the most near-term threat to our homelands
from Afghanistan,” the official said on condition of anonymity to preserve his
operational security. “The ISIS core mandate is: You will conduct external
attacks” in the US and Europe. “That is their goal. It’s just a matter of
time,” he said. “It is very scary.”Bruce Hoffman, director of the Center for Security Studies
at Georgetown University, sees Afghanistan as a possible new base for ISIS now
that it has been driven from Iraq and Syria. “ISIS has invested a disproportionate
amount of attention and resources in Afghanistan,” he said, pointing to “huge
arms stockpiling” in the east.A ‘PROVINCE’ OF THE CALIPHATEThe ISIS affiliate appeared in Afghanistan shortly after the
group’s core fighters swept across Syria and Iraq in the summer of 2014,
carving out a self-styled caliphate, or Islamic empire, in around a third of
both countries. The Afghanistan affiliate refers to itself as the Khorasan
Province, a name applied to parts of Afghanistan, Iran and central Asia in the
Middle Ages.The ISIS affiliate initially numbered just a few dozen
fighters, mainly Pakistani Taliban driven from their bases across the border
and disgruntled Afghan Taliban attracted to ISIS’s more extreme ideology. While
the Taliban have confined their struggle to Afghanistan, the ISIS militants
pledged allegiance to Abu Bakr al-Baghdadi, the reclusive leader of the group
in the Middle East, and embraced his call for a worldwide jihad against
non-Muslims. Within Afghanistan, ISIS launched large-scale attacks on minority
Shiites, who it views as apostates deserving of death.The group suffered some early stumbles as its leaders were
picked off by US airstrikes. But it received a major boost when the Islamic
Movement of Uzbekistan joined its ranks in 2015. Today it counts thousands of
fighters, many from central Asia but also from Arab countries, Chechnya, India
and Bangladesh, as well as ethnic Uighurs from China.The group has long been based in the eastern Nangarhar
province, a rugged region along the border with Pakistan, but has a strong
presence in northern Afghanistan and of late has expanded into neighboring
Kunar province, where it could prove even harder to dislodge. The mountainous
province provided shelter for Osama bin Laden for nearly a year after the
Taliban’s ouster, and US forces struggled for years to capture and hold
high-altitude outposts there, eventually all but surrendering the region to the
Taliban.The area comprising the provinces of Nangarhar, Nuristan,
Kunar and Laghman was so dangerous that the US-led coalition assigned an
acronym to it in the years after the invasion, referring to it as N2KL.
Militants launching shoulder-fired rockets from Kunar’s peaks downed a US
Chinook helicopter in 2005, killing 16 Navy SEALs and special operations forces
in one of the deadliest single attacks of the war.Ajmal Omar, a member of the Nangarhar provincial council,
says ISIS now has a presence in all four provinces.“Right now in Kunar, the right side of the road is Taliban,
the left side is ISIS and the government is in the middle,” he said, referring
to the group by its Arabic acronym. Speaking inside his heavily fortified home
in the provincial capital, Jalalabad, he said neighboring Kunar would soon
replace the Middle East as the ISIS group’s center of gravity.“When they began in Afghanistan they were maybe 150 ISIS,
but today there are thousands and thousands,” he said.“The bad news is their acquisition of key terrain, height
concealment, where they can have easy access to money, weapons, equipment… and
from where they can plan, train, stage, facilitate and expedite attacks,” said
the US intelligence official. “I think expansion of territory in eastern
Afghanistan is their number one military objective,” with the goal of
eventually encircling Jalalabad, he said.TURNING TO THE TALIBANIt’s been nearly 18 years since the US invaded Afghanistan
to topple the Taliban, which had harbored al-Qaeda when bin Laden and his
lieutenants were planning the Sept. 11 attacks. Now military and intelligence
officials see the Taliban as a potential ally against a similar threat.In recent months the Taliban have said they have no ambitions
to monopolize power in a post-war Afghanistan, while ISIS is committed to
overthrowing the Kabul government on its path to establishing a global
caliphate. The Taliban and ISIS are sharply divided over ideology and tactics,
with the Taliban largely confining their attacks to government targets and
Afghan and international security forces. The Taliban and ISIS have fought each
other on a number of occasions, and the Taliban are still the larger and more
imposing force.US envoy Zalmay Khalilzad has held several rounds of talks
with the Taliban in recent months in a bid to end America’s longest war. The
two sides appear to be closing in on an agreement in which the US would
withdraw its forces in return for a pledge from the Taliban to keep the country
from being used as a launch pad for global attacks.“One of the hopes of a negotiated settlement is that it will
bring the Taliban into the government and into the fight against ISIS,” the US
intelligence official said. “They know the mountains, they know the terrain.
It’s their territory.”But a negotiated settlement could also prompt an exodus of
more radical Taliban fighters to join ISIS. That process is already underway in
parts of northern and eastern Afghanistan, where the Taliban have attacked ISIS
only to lose territory and fighters to the rival extremist group.Russia, which occupied Afghanistan in the 1980s before being
driven out by US-backed Islamic insurgents, has been sounding the alarm about
ISIS for years, and had reached out to the Taliban even before the US talks.
During a visit to Kyrgyzstan last month, Defense Minister Sergei Shoigu
described Afghanistan as a “launch pad” for ISIS after the group was pushed out
of Syria and Iraq.Russia, like the United States, sees a peace agreement
between the Taliban and the Afghan government as the best way of countering the
threat posed by ISIS, and Moscow has held two rounds of informal talks
involving the Taliban, government representatives and other prominent Afghans.But as peace efforts have stumbled in recent months, Russia
has turned to more lethal means of containing the threat. Shoigu said Russia
has sent heavy equipment, including helicopters and armored vehicles, to Kyrgyz
forces, and has boosted combat readiness in its bases in the former Soviet
republics of Kyrgyzstan and Tajikistan.THREATENING THE WESTWithout an aggressive counterterrorism strategy,
Afghanistan’s ISIS affiliate will be able to carry out a large-scale attack in
the US or Europe within the next year, the US intelligence official said,
adding that ISIS fighters captured in Afghanistan have been found to be in
contact with fellow militants in other countries.Authorities have also already made at least eight arrests in
the United States linked to the ISIS affiliate in Afghanistan.Martin Azizi-Yarand, the 18-year-old Texan who plotted a
2018 attack on a suburban mall, said he was inspired by ISIS and was preparing
to join the affiliate in Afghanistan. He was sentenced in April to 20 years in
jail.Rakhmat Akilov, the 39-year-old Uzbek who plowed his truck
into pedestrians in Stockholm in 2017, also had links with the Afghanistan
affiliate, the intelligence official said. “During interrogation he said ‘this
is my commander in Afghanistan and he is telling me what to do,’” he said.Inside Afghanistan, the group is actively recruiting at
universities, where it is more likely to find tech-savvy Afghans able to travel
abroad, use social media and help plan sophisticated attacks, according to the
intelligence official.The group’s brutal tactics have been on vivid display inside
Afghanistan for years. Suicide bombings have killed hundreds of Shiite
civilians in Kabul and elsewhere, and residents who have fled areas captured by
the group describe a reign of terror not unlike that seen in Syria and Iraq.Farmanullah Shirzad fled his village in Nangarhar in late
April as ISIS fighters swept through the area.“I was terrified to stay,” he said. “When ISIS takes over a
village, they kill the people, they don’t care about the children and they come
into the homes and they take the women.”