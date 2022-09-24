EU Renews Support to UNITAD's Digitization of Evidence

2022/09/24 | 05:06 - Source: Iraq Business News

(ThisDay | Iraq News Now )- The European Union renews its Support to UNITAD's Digitization of Evidence of ISIL crimes in Iraq The European Union (EU) extended its long-term commitment to justice and accountability with renewed support to the United Nations Investigative Team to Promote Accountability for Crimes Committed by Da'esh/ISIL (UNITAD).With this extension, the EU committed an additional €3.8 […]

