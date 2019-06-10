Home › Baghdad Post › Iran's Zarif warns US it cannot ‘expect to stay safe’

Iran's Zarif warns US it cannot ‘expect to stay safe’

2019/06/10 | 18:25



(Hatha al-Youm | Iraq News )- Iran’s foreign minister warned the US on Monday that it“cannot expect to stay safe” after launching what he described as an economicwar against Tehran, taking a hard-line stance amid a visit by Germany’s topdiplomat seeking to defuse tensions.A stern-faced Mohammad Javad Zarif offered a series ofthreats over the ongoing tensions gripping the Arabian Gulf. The crisis takesroot in President Donald Trump’s decision over a year ago to withdraw Americafrom Iran’s 2015 nuclear deal with world powers. Trump also reinstated toughsanctions on Iran, targeting its oil sector.“Mr. Trump himself has announced that the US has launched aneconomic war against Iran,” Zarif said. “The only solution for reducingtensions in this region is stopping that economic war.”Zarif also warned: “Whoever starts a war with us will not bethe one who finishes it.”For his part, German Foreign Minister Heiko Maas insistedhis country and other European nations want to find a way to salvage thenuclear deal, which saw Iran limit its enrichment of uranium in exchange forthe lifting of economic sanctions. But he acknowledged there were limits.“We won’t be able to do miracles, but we are trying as bestas we can to do prevent its failure,” Maas said.However, Europe has yet to be able to offer Iran a way toget around the newly imposed US sanctions. Meanwhile, a July 7 deadline —imposed by Iran — looms for Europe to find a way to save the unraveling deal.Otherwise, Iran has warned it will resume enriching uraniumcloser to weapons-grade levels.Though Zarif made a point to shake Maas’ hands before thecameras, his comments marked a sharp departure for the US-educated diplomat whohelped secure the nuclear deal, alongside the relatively moderate PresidentHassan Rouhani. They came after Maas spoke about Israel, an archenemy of Iran’sgovernment.“Israel’s right to exist is part of Germany’s foundingprinciple and is completely non-negotiable,” Maas said. “It is a result of ourhistory and it’s irrevocable and doesn’t just change because I am currently inTehran.”Zarif then grew visibly angry, offering a list of Mideastproblems ranging from al-Qaeda to the bombing of Yemeni civilians he blamed onthe US and its allies, namely Saudi Arabia.“If one seeks to talk about instability in this region,those are the other parties who should be held responsible,” Zarif said.Zarif’s sharp tone likely comes from Iran’s growingfrustration with Europe, as well as the ever-tightening American sanctions targetingthe country. Iran’s national currency, the rial, is currently trading at nearly130,000 to $1. It had been 32,000 to the dollar at the time of the 2015 deal.That has wiped away people’s earnings, as well as driven up prices on nearlyevery good in the country.European nations had pledged to create a mechanism calledINSTEX, which would allow Iran to continue to trade for humanitarian goodsdespite American sanctions. However, that program has yet to really take off,something Iran’s foreign ministry spokesman noted before Zarif and Maas spoketo reporters.“We haven’t put much hope in INSTEX,” spokesman AbbasMousavi said, according to Iranian state television. “If INSTEX was going tohelp us, it would have done so already.”Trump, in withdrawing from the deal, pointed that the accordhad not limited Iran’s ballistic missile program, or addressed what Americanofficials describe as Tehran’s malign influence across the wider Mideast.Back when the deal was struck in 2015, it was described itas a building block toward further negotiations with Iran, whose government hashad a tense relationship with America since the 1979 takeover of the US Embassyin Tehran and subsequent hostage crisis.Some members of Trump’s administration, particularlyNational Security Adviser John Bolton, previously supported the overthrow ofIran’s government. Trump, however, has stressed that he wants to talk withIran’s clerical rulers.Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe will arrive in Tehran onWednesday as an interlocutor for Trump.Japan had once purchased Iranian oil, but it has now stoppedover American sanctions. However, Mideast oil remains crucial to Japan andrecent threats from Iran to close off the Strait of Hormuz, the narrow mouththrough which a third of all oil traded by sea passes, has raised concerns.The semi-official Tasnim news agency reported that AliAsghar Zarean, deputy head of Iran’s nuclear department, said Tehran hadincreased the number of its centrifuges to 1,044 at the Fordo undergroundfacility.Without elaborating on the model of centrifuges in Fordo,Zarean added it was 720 centrifuges before the 2015 nuclear deal.The head of the Atomic Energy Organization of Iran, AliAkbar Salehi, said last month that Iran had begun installing a chain of 20 IR-6centrifuges at its underground Natanz enrichment facility. Iranian officialssay the IR-6 can enrich 10 times faster than an IR-1.In late May, the UN nuclear watchdog said that “up to 33”more advanced IR-6 centrifuges have been installed and that “technicaldiscussions in relation to the IR-6 centrifuges are ongoing.”Under terms of the nuclear deal, Iran is allowed to test nomore than 30 of the IR-6s once the deal has been in place for 8 1/2 years. Thedeal is murky about limits before that point, which will arrive in 2023.A centrifuge is a device that enriches uranium by rapidlyspinning uranium hexafluoride gas. Under the atomic accord, Iran has beenlimited to operating 5,060 older models of IR-1 centrifuges.