Italian Firm presents Plans for Major Iraqi Rail Project

2022/09/26 | 04:16 - Source: Iraq Business News
(ThisDay | Iraq News Now)- By John Lee.
Italian engineering consultancy Progetti Europa & Global S.p.A.
(PEG) has met with the Secretary-General of Iraq's Council of Ministers, Dr.
Hamid Naim Al-Ghazi, to discuss the rail project connecting southern and northern Iraq.
At the meeting, the company gave a detailed presentation on the stages of feasibility studies, the proposed routes, the supporting […]
