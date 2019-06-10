Home › Baghdad Post › Iran to hand over Lebanese prisoner soon: Lebanese official, Fars

Iran to hand over Lebanese prisoner soon: Lebanese official, Fars

2019/06/10 | 19:00



2015 may be freed in the coming hours, a senior Lebanese security official



said, and an Iranian news agency said he would be handed over to the



Iranian-backed Lebanese group Hezbollah.Lebanon’s president and foreign minister have urged Tehran



to grant an amnesty to Nizar Zakka, who was sentenced in 2016 to 10 years in



prison and a $4.2 million fine for “collaborating against the state”.Lebanon’s internal security chief Abbas Ibrahim was in



Tehran to negotiate Zakka’s release on Monday, and he would be freed late on



Monday or early on Tuesday and put in Ibrahim’s custody, the security official



said.However, Iran’s semi-official Fars news agency, citing an



unnamed source, said he would be handed to Hezbollah, a Lebanese Shiite group



founded in 1982 by Iran’s elite Revolutionary Guards Corps.“The move will take place in the next few hours. This is



done solely because of the respect for and dignity of (Hezbollah leader) Hassan



Nasrallah,” the source told Fars.Hezbollah is the most powerful armed force in Lebanon as



well as being part of the governing coalition in Beirut. Fars did not say



whether Hezbollah would free Zakka once he was in Lebanon, should he indeed be



handed over to the Shiite group.Zakka, an information technology specialist with permanent



residency in the United States, vanished in Iran in 2015 after being invited by



a government official to attend a conference there. Iranian media said later he



had been detained by the Revolutionary Guards for alleged ties to US security



services.State media reported in 2017 that he had lost an appeal



against his conviction. The US State Department had in 2016 called for his



release, saying he was unjustly held.Last week Lebanon’s Foreign Ministry said in a statement



that efforts to secure Zakka’s release had been successful.In April this year, Iranian Foreign Minister Mohammad Javad



Zarif told Reuters he was proposing “a serious dialogue” with the United States



on a possible prisoner swap, though he did not say whether Zakka might be



included.Iran says a number of its nationals are being held unjustly



in the West, including at least 56 in the United States, and has asked for



their immediate release.A year after a 2015 nuclear deal between Iran and major



powers ushered in a wary thaw between the United States and Tehran, Iranian



authorities freed five US citizens in a prisoner exchange. However, US-Iranian



tensions have risen anew since Washington pulled out of the nuclear pact in



2018.







