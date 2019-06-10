عربي | كوردى


Iran to hand over Lebanese prisoner soon: Lebanese official, Fars

2019/06/10 | 19:00
(Hatha al-Youm | Iraq News)- A Lebanese citizen with US residency detained in Iran since

2015 may be freed in the coming hours, a senior Lebanese security official

said, and an Iranian news agency said he would be handed over to the

Iranian-backed Lebanese group Hezbollah.Lebanon’s president and foreign minister have urged Tehran

to grant an amnesty to Nizar Zakka, who was sentenced in 2016 to 10 years in

prison and a $4.2 million fine for “collaborating against the state”.Lebanon’s internal security chief Abbas Ibrahim was in

Tehran to negotiate Zakka’s release on Monday, and he would be freed late on

Monday or early on Tuesday and put in Ibrahim’s custody, the security official

said.However, Iran’s semi-official Fars news agency, citing an

unnamed source, said he would be handed to Hezbollah, a Lebanese Shiite group

founded in 1982 by Iran’s elite Revolutionary Guards Corps.“The move will take place in the next few hours. This is

done solely because of the respect for and dignity of (Hezbollah leader) Hassan

Nasrallah,” the source told Fars.Hezbollah is the most powerful armed force in Lebanon as

well as being part of the governing coalition in Beirut. Fars did not say

whether Hezbollah would free Zakka once he was in Lebanon, should he indeed be

handed over to the Shiite group.Zakka, an information technology specialist with permanent

residency in the United States, vanished in Iran in 2015 after being invited by

a government official to attend a conference there. Iranian media said later he

had been detained by the Revolutionary Guards for alleged ties to US security

services.State media reported in 2017 that he had lost an appeal

against his conviction. The US State Department had in 2016 called for his

release, saying he was unjustly held.Last week Lebanon’s Foreign Ministry said in a statement

that efforts to secure Zakka’s release had been successful.In April this year, Iranian Foreign Minister Mohammad Javad

Zarif told Reuters he was proposing “a serious dialogue” with the United States

on a possible prisoner swap, though he did not say whether Zakka might be

included.Iran says a number of its nationals are being held unjustly

in the West, including at least 56 in the United States, and has asked for

their immediate release.A year after a 2015 nuclear deal between Iran and major

powers ushered in a wary thaw between the United States and Tehran, Iranian

authorities freed five US citizens in a prisoner exchange. However, US-Iranian

tensions have risen anew since Washington pulled out of the nuclear pact in

2018.



