Iran to hand over Lebanese prisoner soon: Lebanese official, Fars

2019/06/10 | 19:00
(Hatha al-Youm | Iraq News)- A Lebanese citizen with US residency detained in Iran since
2015 may be freed in the coming hours, a senior Lebanese security official
said, and an Iranian news agency said he would be handed over to the
Iranian-backed Lebanese group Hezbollah.Lebanon’s president and foreign minister have urged Tehran
to grant an amnesty to Nizar Zakka, who was sentenced in 2016 to 10 years in
prison and a $4.2 million fine for “collaborating against the state”.Lebanon’s internal security chief Abbas Ibrahim was in
Tehran to negotiate Zakka’s release on Monday, and he would be freed late on
Monday or early on Tuesday and put in Ibrahim’s custody, the security official
said.However, Iran’s semi-official Fars news agency, citing an
unnamed source, said he would be handed to Hezbollah, a Lebanese Shiite group
founded in 1982 by Iran’s elite Revolutionary Guards Corps.“The move will take place in the next few hours. This is
done solely because of the respect for and dignity of (Hezbollah leader) Hassan
Nasrallah,” the source told Fars.Hezbollah is the most powerful armed force in Lebanon as
well as being part of the governing coalition in Beirut. Fars did not say
whether Hezbollah would free Zakka once he was in Lebanon, should he indeed be
handed over to the Shiite group.Zakka, an information technology specialist with permanent
residency in the United States, vanished in Iran in 2015 after being invited by
a government official to attend a conference there. Iranian media said later he
had been detained by the Revolutionary Guards for alleged ties to US security
services.State media reported in 2017 that he had lost an appeal
against his conviction. The US State Department had in 2016 called for his
release, saying he was unjustly held.Last week Lebanon’s Foreign Ministry said in a statement
that efforts to secure Zakka’s release had been successful.In April this year, Iranian Foreign Minister Mohammad Javad
Zarif told Reuters he was proposing “a serious dialogue” with the United States
on a possible prisoner swap, though he did not say whether Zakka might be
included.Iran says a number of its nationals are being held unjustly
in the West, including at least 56 in the United States, and has asked for
their immediate release.A year after a 2015 nuclear deal between Iran and major
powers ushered in a wary thaw between the United States and Tehran, Iranian
authorities freed five US citizens in a prisoner exchange. However, US-Iranian
tensions have risen anew since Washington pulled out of the nuclear pact in
2018.
2015 may be freed in the coming hours, a senior Lebanese security official
said, and an Iranian news agency said he would be handed over to the
Iranian-backed Lebanese group Hezbollah.Lebanon’s president and foreign minister have urged Tehran
to grant an amnesty to Nizar Zakka, who was sentenced in 2016 to 10 years in
prison and a $4.2 million fine for “collaborating against the state”.Lebanon’s internal security chief Abbas Ibrahim was in
Tehran to negotiate Zakka’s release on Monday, and he would be freed late on
Monday or early on Tuesday and put in Ibrahim’s custody, the security official
said.However, Iran’s semi-official Fars news agency, citing an
unnamed source, said he would be handed to Hezbollah, a Lebanese Shiite group
founded in 1982 by Iran’s elite Revolutionary Guards Corps.“The move will take place in the next few hours. This is
done solely because of the respect for and dignity of (Hezbollah leader) Hassan
Nasrallah,” the source told Fars.Hezbollah is the most powerful armed force in Lebanon as
well as being part of the governing coalition in Beirut. Fars did not say
whether Hezbollah would free Zakka once he was in Lebanon, should he indeed be
handed over to the Shiite group.Zakka, an information technology specialist with permanent
residency in the United States, vanished in Iran in 2015 after being invited by
a government official to attend a conference there. Iranian media said later he
had been detained by the Revolutionary Guards for alleged ties to US security
services.State media reported in 2017 that he had lost an appeal
against his conviction. The US State Department had in 2016 called for his
release, saying he was unjustly held.Last week Lebanon’s Foreign Ministry said in a statement
that efforts to secure Zakka’s release had been successful.In April this year, Iranian Foreign Minister Mohammad Javad
Zarif told Reuters he was proposing “a serious dialogue” with the United States
on a possible prisoner swap, though he did not say whether Zakka might be
included.Iran says a number of its nationals are being held unjustly
in the West, including at least 56 in the United States, and has asked for
their immediate release.A year after a 2015 nuclear deal between Iran and major
powers ushered in a wary thaw between the United States and Tehran, Iranian
authorities freed five US citizens in a prisoner exchange. However, US-Iranian
tensions have risen anew since Washington pulled out of the nuclear pact in
2018.