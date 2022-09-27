2022/09/27 | 04:08 - Source: Iraq Business News

(ThisDay | Iraq News Now )- By Mustafa Saadoun for Al Monitor.Any opinions expressed here are those of the author(s) and do not necessarily reflect the views of Iraq Business News.Iraqi parliament speaker resigns Iraqi parliament speaker Mohammed al-Halbusi [Halbousi] (pictured) resigned from his post but is expected to be re-elected.Click here to read the full article.

