Kurdish man murdered in Ainkawa: police

2019/02/01 | 19:50
(Hatha al-Youm | Iraq News)-
ERBIL, Kurdistan Region – A Kurdish man was found murdered in Ainkawa on Friday. “Our forces were informed on Friday of a murder case in the town of Ainkawa near Erbil. The person has been killed and has signs of knife wounds on his body,” Erbil police spokesperson Hogir Aziz told Rudaw.The deceased person has been identified as a Kurd. Police have not released details of a possible motive or suspect. Ainkawa is a suburb of Erbil.
