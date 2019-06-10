Home › Baghdad Post › Turkey says US has not taken step to create S-400 working group

(Hatha al-Youm | Iraq News )- The United States has not moved to create a joint workinggroup to assess its concerns regarding Turkey’s purchase of the Russian S-400missile defense systems, the head of the Turkish Defense Industries Directoratesaid on Monday.The two NATO allies have sparred publicly for months overTurkey’s order for the S-400s, which are not compatible with the transatlanticalliance’s systems.Washington says the S-400s pose a threat to the LockheedMartin Corp F-35 fighters and has warned of potential US sanctions if Ankarapresses on with the deal.Turkey, one of the core partners in the F-35 program and aprospective buyer, has said the S-400s will not impact the jets and hasproposed to Washington forming a joint working group to assess US concerns.Speaking to reporters after an event in Ankara, IsmailDemir, who heads the state defense industry institution, said Turkey was readyto discuss Washington’s concerns.“If the source of the concerns is a technical worry stemmingfrom the S-400s being located in Turkey, we have said repeatedly that we areready to discuss this,” Demir said.“However, the other side (United States) has not taken anysteps to form the technical team and discuss this.”Demir’s comments come after US Defense Secretary PatrickShanahan last week sent a letter to his Turkish counterpart, in which heoutlined how Turkey would be pulled out of the F-35 program if it pressed onwith the S-400 deal.Demir said the Defense Ministry and his directorate wereworking on sending a response soon.PATRIOT OFFERWhile Turkey has dismissed US warnings, saying the S-400swere a “done deal”, Washington has said discussions are taking place withAnkara on potentially selling Turkey rival Raytheon Co Patriot missiledefenses.President Recep Tayyip Erdogan said on Tuesday that it was“out of the question” for Turkey to back away from its deal with Moscow andadded that the United States had not “given us an offer as good as the S-400s”on the Patriot systems.On Monday, Demir said Turkey responded to the latest USPatriot offer and was waiting for a response, but did not elaborate further.In a sign of escalating tensions, sources told Reuters thatWashington has decided to stop accepting any more Turkish pilots who planned totrain in the United States on the F-35 jets.Ties between Ankara and Washington have already been tenseover a host of issues, including conflicting strategy in Syria, Iran sanctionsand the detention of US consular staff in Turkey. But removing Turkey from theF-35 program would be one of the most significant ruptures of recent times.