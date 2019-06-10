عربي | كوردى


Turkey says US has not taken step to create S-400 working group

2019/06/10 | 19:35
(Hatha al-Youm | Iraq News)- The United States has not moved to create a joint working

group to assess its concerns regarding Turkey’s purchase of the Russian S-400

missile defense systems, the head of the Turkish Defense Industries Directorate

said on Monday.The two NATO allies have sparred publicly for months over

Turkey’s order for the S-400s, which are not compatible with the transatlantic

alliance’s systems.Washington says the S-400s pose a threat to the Lockheed

Martin Corp F-35 fighters and has warned of potential US sanctions if Ankara

presses on with the deal.Turkey, one of the core partners in the F-35 program and a

prospective buyer, has said the S-400s will not impact the jets and has

proposed to Washington forming a joint working group to assess US concerns.Speaking to reporters after an event in Ankara, Ismail

Demir, who heads the state defense industry institution, said Turkey was ready

to discuss Washington’s concerns.“If the source of the concerns is a technical worry stemming

from the S-400s being located in Turkey, we have said repeatedly that we are

ready to discuss this,” Demir said.“However, the other side (United States) has not taken any

steps to form the technical team and discuss this.”Demir’s comments come after US Defense Secretary Patrick

Shanahan last week sent a letter to his Turkish counterpart, in which he

outlined how Turkey would be pulled out of the F-35 program if it pressed on

with the S-400 deal.Demir said the Defense Ministry and his directorate were

working on sending a response soon.PATRIOT OFFERWhile Turkey has dismissed US warnings, saying the S-400s

were a “done deal”, Washington has said discussions are taking place with

Ankara on potentially selling Turkey rival Raytheon Co Patriot missile

defenses.President Recep Tayyip Erdogan said on Tuesday that it was

“out of the question” for Turkey to back away from its deal with Moscow and

added that the United States had not “given us an offer as good as the S-400s”

on the Patriot systems.On Monday, Demir said Turkey responded to the latest US

Patriot offer and was waiting for a response, but did not elaborate further.In a sign of escalating tensions, sources told Reuters that

Washington has decided to stop accepting any more Turkish pilots who planned to

train in the United States on the F-35 jets.Ties between Ankara and Washington have already been tense

over a host of issues, including conflicting strategy in Syria, Iran sanctions

and the detention of US consular staff in Turkey. But removing Turkey from the

F-35 program would be one of the most significant ruptures of recent times.



