Turkey says US has not taken step to create S-400 working group

2019/06/10 | 19:35
(Hatha al-Youm | Iraq News)- The United States has not moved to create a joint working
group to assess its concerns regarding Turkey’s purchase of the Russian S-400
missile defense systems, the head of the Turkish Defense Industries Directorate
said on Monday.The two NATO allies have sparred publicly for months over
Turkey’s order for the S-400s, which are not compatible with the transatlantic
alliance’s systems.Washington says the S-400s pose a threat to the Lockheed
Martin Corp F-35 fighters and has warned of potential US sanctions if Ankara
presses on with the deal.Turkey, one of the core partners in the F-35 program and a
prospective buyer, has said the S-400s will not impact the jets and has
proposed to Washington forming a joint working group to assess US concerns.Speaking to reporters after an event in Ankara, Ismail
Demir, who heads the state defense industry institution, said Turkey was ready
to discuss Washington’s concerns.“If the source of the concerns is a technical worry stemming
from the S-400s being located in Turkey, we have said repeatedly that we are
ready to discuss this,” Demir said.“However, the other side (United States) has not taken any
steps to form the technical team and discuss this.”Demir’s comments come after US Defense Secretary Patrick
Shanahan last week sent a letter to his Turkish counterpart, in which he
outlined how Turkey would be pulled out of the F-35 program if it pressed on
with the S-400 deal.Demir said the Defense Ministry and his directorate were
working on sending a response soon.PATRIOT OFFERWhile Turkey has dismissed US warnings, saying the S-400s
were a “done deal”, Washington has said discussions are taking place with
Ankara on potentially selling Turkey rival Raytheon Co Patriot missile
defenses.President Recep Tayyip Erdogan said on Tuesday that it was
“out of the question” for Turkey to back away from its deal with Moscow and
added that the United States had not “given us an offer as good as the S-400s”
on the Patriot systems.On Monday, Demir said Turkey responded to the latest US
Patriot offer and was waiting for a response, but did not elaborate further.In a sign of escalating tensions, sources told Reuters that
Washington has decided to stop accepting any more Turkish pilots who planned to
train in the United States on the F-35 jets.Ties between Ankara and Washington have already been tense
over a host of issues, including conflicting strategy in Syria, Iran sanctions
and the detention of US consular staff in Turkey. But removing Turkey from the
F-35 program would be one of the most significant ruptures of recent times.
group to assess its concerns regarding Turkey’s purchase of the Russian S-400
missile defense systems, the head of the Turkish Defense Industries Directorate
said on Monday.The two NATO allies have sparred publicly for months over
Turkey’s order for the S-400s, which are not compatible with the transatlantic
alliance’s systems.Washington says the S-400s pose a threat to the Lockheed
Martin Corp F-35 fighters and has warned of potential US sanctions if Ankara
presses on with the deal.Turkey, one of the core partners in the F-35 program and a
prospective buyer, has said the S-400s will not impact the jets and has
proposed to Washington forming a joint working group to assess US concerns.Speaking to reporters after an event in Ankara, Ismail
Demir, who heads the state defense industry institution, said Turkey was ready
to discuss Washington’s concerns.“If the source of the concerns is a technical worry stemming
from the S-400s being located in Turkey, we have said repeatedly that we are
ready to discuss this,” Demir said.“However, the other side (United States) has not taken any
steps to form the technical team and discuss this.”Demir’s comments come after US Defense Secretary Patrick
Shanahan last week sent a letter to his Turkish counterpart, in which he
outlined how Turkey would be pulled out of the F-35 program if it pressed on
with the S-400 deal.Demir said the Defense Ministry and his directorate were
working on sending a response soon.PATRIOT OFFERWhile Turkey has dismissed US warnings, saying the S-400s
were a “done deal”, Washington has said discussions are taking place with
Ankara on potentially selling Turkey rival Raytheon Co Patriot missile
defenses.President Recep Tayyip Erdogan said on Tuesday that it was
“out of the question” for Turkey to back away from its deal with Moscow and
added that the United States had not “given us an offer as good as the S-400s”
on the Patriot systems.On Monday, Demir said Turkey responded to the latest US
Patriot offer and was waiting for a response, but did not elaborate further.In a sign of escalating tensions, sources told Reuters that
Washington has decided to stop accepting any more Turkish pilots who planned to
train in the United States on the F-35 jets.Ties between Ankara and Washington have already been tense
over a host of issues, including conflicting strategy in Syria, Iran sanctions
and the detention of US consular staff in Turkey. But removing Turkey from the
F-35 program would be one of the most significant ruptures of recent times.