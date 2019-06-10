عربي | كوردى


Sudan deports three freed rebel leaders after talks collapse: source

2019/06/10 | 19:35
(Hatha al-Youm | Iraq News)- Sudan has deported to South Sudan three members of a rebel

movement detained last week in the wake of a deadly raid on a protest sit-in,

an official in the movement said on Monday.The three are members of the Sudan People’s Liberation

Movement-North (SPLM-N), one of the country’s main rebel groups and part of an

alliance pushing for a handover to civilian rule after the military deposed

President Omar al-Bashir in April.The deportations came with many shops and businesses in the

capital Khartoum still shut on the second day of a campaign of strikes and

civil disobedience aimed at putting pressure on the Transitional Military

Council to relinquish power.The council toppled and arrested Bashir after three decades

in power on April 11, before entering negotiations on a transition toward

elections with the Declaration of Freedom and Change Forces (DFCF) alliance,

which includes the SPLM-N.But the talks collapsed last week when security forces

stormed a sit-in outside the Defense Ministry that had been the focal point of

Sudan’s protest movement for nearly two months.Yasir Arman, the most prominent of the three men released

and the deputy head of the SPLM-N, was detained last Wednesday after returning

from exile following Bashir’s ouster.The two others, SPLM-N secretary-general Ismail Jallab and

spokesman Mubarak Ardol, were arrested after meeting visiting Ethiopian Prime

Minister Abiy Ahmed as he tried to mediate between the military council and

civilian opposition.An SPLM-N official who declined to be named said the three

had been put on a flight to Juba, South Sudan’s capital, following their

release in Khartoum.The SPLM-N splintered from the Sudan People’s Liberation

Movement that fought Khartoum for South Sudan’s independence, achieved in 2011.

It is now seeking more autonomy for the southern Sudanese states of Blue Nile

and South Kordofan.Opposition doctors say at least 118 people have been killed

since the raid on the sit-in a week ago. The military council has confirmed 61

deaths, including three members of the security services.SUDAN’S TURMOIL OF CONCERN TO WIDER REGIONStability in Sudan is crucial for a volatile region

struggling against Islamist insurgencies from the Horn of Africa to Egypt and

Libya. Various powers, including Russia and the Gulf Arab states, are trying to

influence its path.Saudi Arabia and the United Arab Emirates, which have close

ties with the military council, have said they are watching developments with

concern and support a renewal of dialogue.Since last week’s crackdown, the DFCF has tried to sustain

the protest movement through a civil disobedience campaign that largely shut

down Khartoum on Sunday.On Monday, there was a little more movement on the streets

and some shops had begun to reopen, including in Khartoum’s central market, but

many stores and businesses remained closed.“We are against the killing of civilians and we support the

(DFCF) but today I returned to work because I earn my income day by day and I

am the only source of income for my family and my children,” said Saleh Yaqoub,

a 53-year-old shopkeeper.The strikes have also disrupted transport services and

flights at Khartoum airport. Gulf Air said it had canceled flights between

Bahrain and Khartoum until June 15 because of the political situation in Sudan.



