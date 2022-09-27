2022/09/27 | 14:50 - Source: Iraq Business News

(ThisDay | Iraq News Now )- By John Lee.Qatari mobile telecoms group Ooredoo is planning to sell its portfolio of transmission towers, which includes those owned by its Iraqi subsidiary Asiacell.Media sources suggest that this will be done on a sale-and-leaseback basis, and that the portfolio may be split by country.According to Reuters, Morgan Stanley is advising on […]

read more Asiacell to sell Mobile Phone Transmission Towers first appeared on Iraq Business News.