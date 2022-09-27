Petrel calls for Reform of Iraqi Oil Contracts

2022/09/27 | 14:50 - Source: Iraq Business News

(ThisDay | Iraq News Now )- By John Lee.Petrel Resources has said that Iraq's Ministry of Oil should negotiate Production Sharing Agreements to replace the existing service contracts, as, "this would better align the interests of the parties, and create more wealth, value-added in downstream industries like refined products and petrochemicals, infrastructure and employment for Iraq." In its unaudited interim […]

