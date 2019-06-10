Raytheon and United Technologies to create a defense giant

2019/06/10 | 20:10
(Hatha al-Youm | Iraq News)- Raytheon and United Technologies will join to create a
massive aerospace and defense company in a sector that is already rapidly
consolidating.The combined company, which will count among its portfolio
of weaponry the F-35 fighter jet engines, Patriot and Tomahawk missile systems
in addition to space suits and intelligence technology as well as Pratt &
Whitney engines used in both commercial and military aircraft, anticipates
annual revenue of $74 billion if approved.That means it still trails Boeing Co. in heft, but the deal
may give the soon to be renamed Raytheon Technologies Corp. leverage with
suppliers and contractors over other heavyweights in the industry like Lockheed
Martin Corp. and Northrop Grumman Corp.Costs for the company could eventually be trimmed by $1
billion each year as it strips away duplicative functions.The combined company would be valued at well over $100
billion even after United Technologies completes the planned spin-off of a good
chunk of its commercial, industrial wing. The deal is expected to close in the
first half of 2020, after those assets are shed by United Technologies.“The combination of United Technologies and Raytheon will
define the future of aerospace and defense,” said Greg Hayes, United
Technologies chairman and CEO, who will become the CEO of the combined company.The companies will push to develop new technologies more
quickly with combined R&D spending of $8 billion annually and more than
60,000 engineers. Raytheon Technologies will focus on hypersonics — vehicles or
weapons which can fly five times faster than the speed of sound — as well as
intelligence and surveillance systems, artificial intelligence for commercial
aviation and cybersecurity for connected planes.The deal would push United Technologies further from the
cyclical nature of its commercial businesses, and more deeply into the defense
sector.Industry analysts saw fewer advantages for Raytheon, but
noted that it has ensured that it is not left behind in the push to grow bigger
in aerospace and defense.“The rationale seems to address (United Technologies’) needs
more than Raytheon’s, unless this was also about simply finding the best
partner in a consolidating space,” wrote Joseph DeNardi, a defense analyst with
Stifel. “A scenario whereby Raytheon would be competing longer-term against
Lockheed Martin and a combined Northrop + (United Technologies) may have been
an unacceptable outcome of consolidation for Raytheon.”DeNardi also once saw Boeing as the likely buyer of
Raytheon, but said it may have been hobbled by the grounding of its fleet of
its 737 Max aircraft.Raytheon shareholders will receive 2.33 shares in the new
company for each Raytheon share. Once the merger is complete, United
Technologies shareholders will own approximately 57% of the company; Raytheon
shareholders will own the rest.Two years after the deal closes, Hayes will also become
chairman. Until then, Raytheon Chairman and CEO Tom Kennedy will be the
executive chairman. The company’s board will have eight directors from United
Technologies and seven from Raytheon.Both executives said Monday that there is little overlap
between the companies and that they do not anticipate pushback from
anti-monopoly regulators.However, President Donald Trump voiced concerns about the
deal when he phoned in to the CNBC early Monday.“When I hear they’re merging... does that take away more
competition?” asked Trump. “It becomes one big, fat beautiful company, but I
have to negotiate, meaning the United States has to buy things. Does that make
it less competitive?”In 2018 there were eight mergers in defense and aerospace
exceeding $1 billion in value, including an all-stock deal between L3
Technologies and Harris, and General Dynamics’ acquisition of CSRA Inc.,
according to PricewaterhouseCoopers.Raytheon Co., is based in Waltham, Massachusetts. United
Technologies Corp., based in Farmington, Connecticut. Raytheon Technologies
will be based near Boston.Shares of Raytheon rose about 2% early Monday, a day after
the deal was announced. United Technologies fell 2%.
