عربي | كوردى


Raytheon and United Technologies to create a defense giant

Raytheon and United Technologies to create a defense giant
2019/06/10 | 20:10
(Hatha al-Youm | Iraq News)- Raytheon and United Technologies will join to create a

massive aerospace and defense company in a sector that is already rapidly

consolidating.The combined company, which will count among its portfolio

of weaponry the F-35 fighter jet engines, Patriot and Tomahawk missile systems

in addition to space suits and intelligence technology as well as Pratt &

Whitney engines used in both commercial and military aircraft, anticipates

annual revenue of $74 billion if approved.That means it still trails Boeing Co. in heft, but the deal

may give the soon to be renamed Raytheon Technologies Corp. leverage with

suppliers and contractors over other heavyweights in the industry like Lockheed

Martin Corp. and Northrop Grumman Corp.Costs for the company could eventually be trimmed by $1

billion each year as it strips away duplicative functions.The combined company would be valued at well over $100

billion even after United Technologies completes the planned spin-off of a good

chunk of its commercial, industrial wing. The deal is expected to close in the

first half of 2020, after those assets are shed by United Technologies.“The combination of United Technologies and Raytheon will

define the future of aerospace and defense,” said Greg Hayes, United

Technologies chairman and CEO, who will become the CEO of the combined company.The companies will push to develop new technologies more

quickly with combined R&D spending of $8 billion annually and more than

60,000 engineers. Raytheon Technologies will focus on hypersonics — vehicles or

weapons which can fly five times faster than the speed of sound — as well as

intelligence and surveillance systems, artificial intelligence for commercial

aviation and cybersecurity for connected planes.The deal would push United Technologies further from the

cyclical nature of its commercial businesses, and more deeply into the defense

sector.Industry analysts saw fewer advantages for Raytheon, but

noted that it has ensured that it is not left behind in the push to grow bigger

in aerospace and defense.“The rationale seems to address (United Technologies’) needs

more than Raytheon’s, unless this was also about simply finding the best

partner in a consolidating space,” wrote Joseph DeNardi, a defense analyst with

Stifel. “A scenario whereby Raytheon would be competing longer-term against

Lockheed Martin and a combined Northrop + (United Technologies) may have been

an unacceptable outcome of consolidation for Raytheon.”DeNardi also once saw Boeing as the likely buyer of

Raytheon, but said it may have been hobbled by the grounding of its fleet of

its 737 Max aircraft.Raytheon shareholders will receive 2.33 shares in the new

company for each Raytheon share. Once the merger is complete, United

Technologies shareholders will own approximately 57% of the company; Raytheon

shareholders will own the rest.Two years after the deal closes, Hayes will also become

chairman. Until then, Raytheon Chairman and CEO Tom Kennedy will be the

executive chairman. The company’s board will have eight directors from United

Technologies and seven from Raytheon.Both executives said Monday that there is little overlap

between the companies and that they do not anticipate pushback from

anti-monopoly regulators.However, President Donald Trump voiced concerns about the

deal when he phoned in to the CNBC early Monday.“When I hear they’re merging... does that take away more

competition?” asked Trump. “It becomes one big, fat beautiful company, but I

have to negotiate, meaning the United States has to buy things. Does that make

it less competitive?”In 2018 there were eight mergers in defense and aerospace

exceeding $1 billion in value, including an all-stock deal between L3

Technologies and Harris, and General Dynamics’ acquisition of CSRA Inc.,

according to PricewaterhouseCoopers.Raytheon Co., is based in Waltham, Massachusetts. United

Technologies Corp., based in Farmington, Connecticut. Raytheon Technologies

will be based near Boston.Shares of Raytheon rose about 2% early Monday, a day after

the deal was announced. United Technologies fell 2%.



All Text here: Baghdad Post ✓


TRENDING News

Latest News Today
Videos and Photos
TRENDING NOW