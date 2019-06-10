Yemen foreign minister resigns amid differences over UN efforts

2019/06/10 | 20:45
(Hatha al-Youm | Iraq News)- Yemen’s foreign minister has submitted his resignation as
differences emerge within the Saudi-backed government over the handling of a UN-led
peace initiative in the main port city of Hodeidah, two ministry sources said
on Monday.Khaled al-Yamani, who took over the post in May 2018, said
he would step down after some officials in the government of Abd-Rabbu Mansour
Hadi faulted him for not criticizing United Nations special envoy Martin
Griffiths’ performance.The resignation needs to be accepted by Hadi, who last month
complained in a letter to the UN secretary-general that Griffiths was
“legitimizing” the Houthi movement locked in a four-year war with a Saudi-led
coalition loyal to the president.“He (Yamani) was expecting to be dismissed and so he
submitted his resignation before that happens,” one source said.Yamani could not immediately be reached for comment.In his letter to UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres, Hadi
said Griffiths had failed to properly oversee the agreement for a ceasefire and
troop withdrawal in Hodeidah, which became the focus of the war last year when
the coalition tried to seize the Houthi-held Red Sea port.The pact reached in December, the first significant
breakthrough in peacemaking in over four years, had stalled for months until
the Iran-aligned Houthis, who ousted Hadi from power in the capital Sanaa in
late 2014, last month quit three ports in Hodeidah in a unilateral move.The coalition has yet to verify the withdrawal or meet it by
pulling back its own forces massed on the edges of Hodeidah ahead of a wider
redeployment by both sides in a second phase.The Houthis recently stepped up drone attacks on Saudi
cities following a lull last year ahead of the December talks.A UN official is expected to visit Saudi Arabia this week
for talks with Saudi and Yemeni officials. Hadi’s government is now based in
Yemen’s southern port of Aden.Hodeidah handles the bulk of Yemen’s commercial and aid
imports and is a lifeline for millions of people at risk of starvation in the
impoverished Arabian Peninsula nation.The Western-backed, Sunni Muslim Arab alliance intervened in
Yemen in 2015 to try to restore Hadi’s government to power in a conflict that
has killed tens of thousands of people. The Houthis say their revolution is
against corruption.
