Yemen foreign minister resigns amid differences over UN efforts

2019/06/10 | 20:45
(Hatha al-Youm | Iraq News)- Yemen’s foreign minister has submitted his resignation as

differences emerge within the Saudi-backed government over the handling of a UN-led

peace initiative in the main port city of Hodeidah, two ministry sources said

on Monday.Khaled al-Yamani, who took over the post in May 2018, said

he would step down after some officials in the government of Abd-Rabbu Mansour

Hadi faulted him for not criticizing United Nations special envoy Martin

Griffiths’ performance.The resignation needs to be accepted by Hadi, who last month

complained in a letter to the UN secretary-general that Griffiths was

“legitimizing” the Houthi movement locked in a four-year war with a Saudi-led

coalition loyal to the president.“He (Yamani) was expecting to be dismissed and so he

submitted his resignation before that happens,” one source said.Yamani could not immediately be reached for comment.In his letter to UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres, Hadi

said Griffiths had failed to properly oversee the agreement for a ceasefire and

troop withdrawal in Hodeidah, which became the focus of the war last year when

the coalition tried to seize the Houthi-held Red Sea port.The pact reached in December, the first significant

breakthrough in peacemaking in over four years, had stalled for months until

the Iran-aligned Houthis, who ousted Hadi from power in the capital Sanaa in

late 2014, last month quit three ports in Hodeidah in a unilateral move.The coalition has yet to verify the withdrawal or meet it by

pulling back its own forces massed on the edges of Hodeidah ahead of a wider

redeployment by both sides in a second phase.The Houthis recently stepped up drone attacks on Saudi

cities following a lull last year ahead of the December talks.A UN official is expected to visit Saudi Arabia this week

for talks with Saudi and Yemeni officials. Hadi’s government is now based in

Yemen’s southern port of Aden.Hodeidah handles the bulk of Yemen’s commercial and aid

imports and is a lifeline for millions of people at risk of starvation in the

impoverished Arabian Peninsula nation.The Western-backed, Sunni Muslim Arab alliance intervened in

Yemen in 2015 to try to restore Hadi’s government to power in a conflict that

has killed tens of thousands of people. The Houthis say their revolution is

against corruption.



